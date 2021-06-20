Will there be a 2nd season of ‘Wandavision’? Kevin Feige talks about it

The series premiered on January 15 on Disney + Feige does not rule out anything about the continuation

This past Wednesday, Marvel Studios president and creative director Kevin Feige was asked the question on everyone’s mind: Will WandaVision get a season 2? A few months ago, Feige did not rule out anything. Technically, the question from an audience member in Paley Dialogue’s virtual session with Feige was whether he envisions a continuation of WandaVision or an evolution in the story in different capacities.

“Yes to an evolution of the story; probably and inevitably in many different capacities,” responded the head of Marvel Studios, reiterating what we already know: that the character of Wanda Maximoff will appear in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ next anus. “That’s the first place that story will continue, but there will be other places,” Feige joked.

The ‘WandaVision’ series, which is coming under heavy pressure for the Emmys season, is the third most-watched Disney + premiere according to SambaTV, which measures streaming audience in 3 million US households. During that period, WandaVision attracted 232,000 households in the UK, 65,000 in Germany and 10,000 in Australia.

The series takes place after the specific events of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and finds Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) living in a cheerful suburban neighborhood, raising her two children with her partner Vision, played by Paul bettany. The question is how real is their environment, while others look at their particular world.

