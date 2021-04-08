Will there be 2nd season of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier? | Instagram

There is no doubt that the new series of Marvel It is all a rage and, since its premiere on Disney + it does not stop generating intrigue, however, now everyone is wondering if this platform production will have a second season.

Since its premiere on Disney +, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier does not stop setting trends and is already positioned as the most watched series in the world.

The story, which has Sebastián Stan and Anthony Mackie as protagonists, is all the rage and is part of phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It is worth mentioning that The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is set five months after the disappearance of the Avengers, which occurred in Avengers: endgame (2019).

After this, many characters that seemed secondary, now became the new heroes and Bucky and Sam are the main heirs of the group commanded by Captain America and Iron Man.

This is how week by week, the streaming platform premieres a new episode of this strip and last Friday, April 2, the third installment was released.

“The Behind the Scenes of Power” was the name of the chapter where the epic fights of Marvel, the music of Wakanda and the appearances of Sharon and Zemo were encompassed for the first time.

With its third volume already released, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier reached the middle of its first season.

The truth is that both the streaming platform and Kevin Feige, president of Marvel, assured that there will only be six chapters of this story.

Despite the success that this series is having, from a meal he made sure that the story would end in the first season.

In fact, during an interview with Variety before the premiere, Anthony Mackie assured that there have been no conversations about a second season of The Falcon and The Winter Solder.

However, the reality is that, when promoting the series, Marvel already made it clear that this is nothing more than a cinematic experience that has the purpose of exploring Falcon’s new responsibilities in inheriting the shield of Captain America and The Winter Soldier amended his situation with the government. And, this doesn’t sound like a kind of argument that can be stretched much more.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is an American web television miniseries created for Disney + by Malcolm Spellman, based on the Marvel Comics characters Sam Wilson / Falcon and Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier.

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprise their roles as Falcon and the Winter Soldier, respectively, from the film series.

Daniel Brühl, Emily VanCamp and Wyatt Russell also star in the series and as of September 2018, Marvel Studios began developing several limited series for Disney +, focusing on minor characters from the MCU films, with Spellman hired to write one about the characters from Falcon and the Winter Soldier in October.

The series was officially confirmed in April 2019 along with the participation of Mackie and Stan. Skogland was hired the following month.

Filming began in October 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia, before moving to the Czech Republic in early March 2020, before production was suspended due to the health contingency.

Production resumed in Atlanta in September 2020, with a short shoot in the Czech Republic that resumed in October, and was completed by the end of the month.

It is worth mentioning that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiered on Friday, March 19, 2021 and will consist of six episodes.