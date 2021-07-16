Will the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan be the end of humanitarian missions?

Shutterstock / Rob Leyland ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/eBYFZjrWp_7EylcTF17WVw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYzNg–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/wrLdEfxGeOPpF7Xgsyc93g–~B/aD05NTQ7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/56c5147be0f0bf910b2216ae9acf921f” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/eBYFZjrWp_7EylcTF17WVw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYzNg–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/wrLdEfxGeOPpF7Xgsyc93g–~B/aD05NTQ7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/56c5147be0f0bf910b2216ae9acf921f”/>

I must admit that President Biden’s announcement of the final withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, scheduled for between May 1 and September 11, 2021, caught me by surprise. And it is not because it was not known, since, since the Doha agreement with the Taliban in February 2020, it was in the public domain. It is because of what it symbolizes: the end of an interminable and sterile war of 20 years and the more than probable inexorable rise of the Taliban, whom the war aspired to permanently expel from power. But, we ask ourselves, will it also be the end of international interventions?

Following the attack on the Twin Towers on September 11, 2001, the US led an intervention in Afghanistan, endorsed by the Security Council, to oust the Taliban from power, whom it accused of having established an opaque regime since the that Al-Qaeda organized and planned attacks.

That intervention was accompanied by a problematic legal construct to legitimize any unilateral action by the United States: the exercise of war in “legitimate defense” against terror.

The first 14 years involved multiple military operations by various countries and international organizations, such as NATO, to achieve defeat by force. And since 2014, the focus has been on instructing the Afghan government and military to exercise a legitimate monopoly on violence.

The cost of the “legitimate monopoly of violence”

All these operations have left an indelible cost, both in terms of lives and forced and economic displacement. Although according to the sources the numbers vary slightly, it is estimated that 2,442 US soldiers and 1,144 soldiers from the rest of the countries lost their lives. However, if the focus is placed on Afghanistan, the casualties amount to more than 45,000 soldiers.

This is already cruel, but it is even more so to know that nearly 47,000 Afghan civilians have died and that millions of people, including hundreds of thousands of children, have been displaced, nationally and internationally.

Regarding the economic costs, and just to take into account one piece of information, the Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs at Brown University, considers that the cost it has meant for the US exceeds 2.26 trillion (millions of millions) of dollars.

The resurgence of the Taliban

Remember that the purpose of the war was to banish the Taliban. Well, despite the fact that the Taliban never left, after the few remaining international troops left in September 2021 – around 3,000, compared to the 100,000 Obama commanded – they will almost certainly leave the periphery. to return to the command centers of the country.

These Taliban remain the same ones who ruled Afghanistan with an iron fist, especially for women and minorities, between 1996 and 2001, with a degree of fundamentalism little known in modern history.

The fact that they have not attacked international troops since the aforementioned Doha agreement seems to give them a renewed aura of friendship and commitment; but the finding that they have not wavered in their efforts against Afghan national forces and civilians reveals that their cruelty persists.

20 years of pain and suffering

This simple cost-benefit analysis is worrying in itself: 20 years of pain, death, suffering and expense, which will be projected into the future over several generations, to reach the starting point with the Taliban in power. However, the problem is greater if we delve into Taliban psychology and the story that legitimizes its history: we defeated the Soviet communists in their day and now we defeat the new empire, its antithesis, the United States.

Furthermore, their Islamist-Salafist ideology places them at the climax of an apocalyptic struggle of good against evil, of a jihad to save the Umma, the Islamic commonwealth.

Is there something more powerful? At the beginning of the war, nobody wanted to negotiate with them; in the middle of the confrontation, there were negotiation agreements; now it is they who can afford the luxury of not reaching out to renounce privileges that they can achieve by force.

The end of international action and humanitarian interventions?

The high costs and low benefits of the intervention in Afghanistan, the problems of the war and the international action of 18 years in Iraq, the fiasco of the collective action in Libya to overthrow Gaddafi and the details of the direct non-intervention in Syria to stopping civil conflict pose a common question: Are international interventions effective?

The question is full of edges, since it generates a great dilemma. The international community, assuming a commitment to collective security, cannot remain impassive in the face of government excesses against its civilian population or in the face of a plausible threat to the international order. But, how can a joint armed intervention be effective, when recent history is interpreted from a failure that, in addition, has contributed to raising a new threat, that of Daesh?

Let’s go to the myth. Our Phoenix Bird, humanitarian interventions, moves between two ashes. Why not walk away from the Taliban and embody a strong, well-governed and, above all, federalized international community? Covid-19 reminds us that this seems the best option. Let’s see what the future holds.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

