Will the WBA come up with something to cash in on Pacquiao vs. Spence?

Drafting Espabox

When three years ago, Manny pacquiao defeated Lucas Matthysse in Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) after being defeated by Jeff Horn in a questionable verdict, the Filipino snatched the regular WBA welterweight title from the Argentine. Above was the “Super Champion” Keith thurman, the really best boxer in the category for this body, the World Boxing Association, so determined to confuse the fan and harm the sport it should protect.

Therefore, Manny Pacquiao WAS NOT a world champion, because there is only one world champion and a champion, too, since he had a better considered fighter for the WBA within welterweight.

In January 2019, Pacquiao defended this title of champion that we could qualify as intermediate, since he is in a second ladder, against Adrien Broner. In July of that year, the Filipino defeated Thurman and, finally, could be considered the best welterweight fighter for the Association; in other words, the real world champion, the real one, without asterisks, without equivocal nomenclatures, without onerous names for our sport, without any buts.

On the other hand, the Cuban Yordenis Ugás He contested the title we talked about at the beginning, the regular vacant after Pacquiao’s triumph against Thurman, in September 2020 against Abel Ramos. Ugás won by split decision.

Only four months passed before, in January of this year, the WBA, in one of those arbitrary performances to which we are so accustomed, absolutely disregarding sporting and logical criteria, decided to strip Manny Pacquiao of his absolute title, naming him “champion. in recess ”and promoting“ Supercampeón ”to Ugás.

His explanation, frankly childish, was that the Filipino had been inactive for a long time. Let’s see if they didn’t find out that we were suffering from a terrible pandemic and that boxing had been stopped due to a health emergency, causing the great champions to fight little by little and with a dropper.

Be that as it may, the controversy was served and now this fickle organism has exploded. They did not count on that, a few months later, the Central American would not have a fight on the horizon (which means money for the WBA) and Pacquiao would announce a tremendous fight, with possibly the best opponent he could find: Errol spence jr, IBF and WBC welterweight world champion.

This will have caught the company Gilberto mendoza with the foot changed, and it was curious to us that, when the fight that will take place in a couple of months was broadcast, the poster did not contain the world titles at stake.

Dear readers, do the pieces fit you? What do you think the WBA will do in the face of Pacquiao and Spence? Do you think they are going to run out of something? It would be good if it were for the good of boxing and out of respect for Ugas, the true champion, but we fear that the Philippine senator’s recess will come to an end. As always, money is more important than sport … I hope we’re wrong.