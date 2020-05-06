Speculation about the closing of the recent TWD season continues to grow, so to stop all this, the executive producer Greg Nicotero confirmed that Season 10 of ‘The Walking Dead’ will have an end, He also explained all this process that production has gone through for the Covid-19.

A few weeks ago AMC reported on social networks that the final chapter of this tenth stage of the series would be delayed, because the entire state of California is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, so the team could not meet to make the post production.

When the news of this delay was announced, several members of the show gave an explanation of this decision, Now the next to give his version of events, is Nicotero, who spoke with the Entertainment Weekly portal.

“We were really on our way to the finish line when things started to slow down due to the work order to stay home. So we missed that window. It wasn’t that the (special) effects were delayed or anything was delayed. It was just that the delivery of the episode was scheduled for a specific date and we had to close before that day came, “said the executive producer.

Likewise, Nicotero revealed the whole process of passing an episode in the post production stage, which takes three weeks, minimum to do it.

“You have to edit the episode, then you do sound effects, and then you do music and visual effects, then color timing to make sure all the colors match in all the scenes, then you have to do quality control to make sure nothing is messed up. So there are all of these steps that have to happen, and generally speaking, the way our production schedule works is about three weeks before the episode airs, “he explained.

So season 10 of ‘The Walking Dead’ will have an end and according to Nicotero it will come in the last months of the year, if they manage to control the pandemic in time.