Will the vaccine be the end of the masks?

With ups and downs, with lights and shadows, it finally appears that the vaccine or, to be more exact, the shipments of the various vaccines approved in Europe for COVID-19 they are already arriving at a good pace, and the same happens with vaccination campaigns. We are still far from ideal numbers, but day by day new doses are being administered that increase the number of immunized citizens and make us regain the illusion of approaching something that is quite similar to the old normality.

In the conversations that I have had with many people about the health crisis that we are experiencing and its evolution, I have seen that there is quite a people who directly relate the vaccine and the mask, stating that they are exclusive elements, that is, once a person is vaccinated (with all the doses that correspond to their vaccine) they should be able to stop using the mask after a reasonable period of time, that is, the time necessary to know that the vaccine has already taken effect.

In the last few months we have heard a lot about vaccines, from legitimate doubts, related to the short time that there has been to carry out all the tests, even nonsense by all known, such as those that talk about chips with 5G (that I would not mind having 5G when they have vaccinated me, I also say that), population control systems and other conspiracies that, beyond being quite laughable, lose a lot of grace when they start to pose a health problem.

Thus, in this ecosystem of doubts, the link between vaccine and mask has been climbing positions in recent times, in one more sign of the exhaustion of a part of society with prevention measures. And today we can read in Ars Technica that the American CDC has made a decision, which I personally find surprising, and which consists of pallow vaccinated people to stop wearing the mask. From now on they will only have to do it in certain places, such as sanitary areas.

There is no doubt that the view of the mask in the United States is not particularly positive. Used as an element of political confrontation by Donald Trump, a part of the population considers that it goes against individual freedoms. And it may be so, but it is also true that rejecting its use is against public health, and that should have more weight in personal opinions, I think.

This, I think, explains why in the United States the vaccine has been associated with the end of the mask. The problem is that still much research is needed to determine if vaccinated people can still be carriers and diffusers of coronavirus, in which case allowing them to stop wearing the mask can increase the number of people who spread or receive the pathogen, and then “share” it in their closest environments.

Not that I’m a fan of the mask, I’m actually looking forward to losing sight of them for a long time, but I have a feeling that old Europe will be more conservative in that regard, and that people who have already been immunized need to keep wearing it. for a while. And it seems to me the most sensible thing to do, to tell the truth.