The use of gloves and masks, a necessity of the population within the coronavirus pandemic, but which have also become fashion objects, and in some cases, even promotion to sports teams and political parties, could put in a dilemma. to the Central Electoral Board on the day of the elections, scheduled for the 5th of next July.

It is that Law 33-18 of Political Parties and Groups provides some regulations for voters during their stay in the voting center.

One of them is the prohibition of political promotion within these places, which are symbolized with logos, slogan and colors.

The prohibition even covers the surroundings of the enclosures where the placement of fences, posters or crosswalks is not allowed.

In addition, it prohibits the placement of advertising with the colors, emblems or symbols of a candidate or party, group or political movement.

Resolution 63/2016 also prohibits entry to polling stations and within these, voting booths or podiums, with electronic devices, especially cell phones, photographic or recording cameras, laptops, or any other electronic device with which Recorded or photographed images can be obtained.

Likewise, it restricts the use of cell phones or any electronic device within the premises of the electoral colleges to the members, delegates and substitutes of the political parties that are accredited to them, especially when voting, being the responsibility of the President to ensure the faithful compliance with this provision.

The prohibition also covers the use of wallets, packages, bags or any similar accessory.

The Covid

However, these regulations did not foresee the occurrence of any adverse phenomenon that could vary its application, such as the appearance of Covid 19, which has forced the use of gloves, masks and other preventive measures, with which many people They carry promotions, such as winter baseball teams, for example.

The voting protocol prepared by the JCE for the next elections establishes that at the door of each center masks will be given to everyone who does not wear it, in addition to disinfectant products.

But what would happen if the voter wears a mask of a color or some emblem that is considered a political promotion? This is not yet clear, neither in the electoral legislation nor in the protocol established by the JCE when voting.