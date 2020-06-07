15 minutes. The President of the United States (USA), Donald Trump, will order the withdrawal of 9,500 soldiers from the bases he has in Germany.

Currently, the United States has 34,000 soldiers in Germany, which means that the reduction would put them at approximately 25,000, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Germany is the country in Europe with the most American troops, followed by Italy, the United Kingdom and Spain. Until now, It has not been decided whether these soldiers will return to the United States. or they will be deployed in other European countries.

According to this newspaper, which quotes an Administration official, Trump ordered the Pentagon to proceed with the cut and that the Defense Department will approve it before the plan is implemented.

Concern in Germany

For its part, the German weekly Der Spiegel indicated that the number of personnel that could leave Germany in the boreal autumn would be around 5,000 and 15,000 military.

This information was neither confirmed by the White House nor by the Government of Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin.

Plans in NATO

The presence of American troops in Germany dates back to the end of World War II and the Cold War.

According to CNN, although on other occasions there has been talk of withdrawing troops from Germany, the number and the moment in which it occurs have caused surprise.

The plan is known in a moment of discrepancies between the US and its NATO allies.

The Trump Administration has repeatedly criticized its allies for “not spending enough” on its own Defense and for trusting it to the American military potential.

The North American president, in addition, demanded to his European partners that his expenses in Defense increase up to 2% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) gradually until 2024.

On the occasion of a visit to Washington in June 2019, Polish President Andrzej Duda reiterated Poland’s interest in hosting more American soldiers on its territory. On a visit to Poland in 2017, Trump praised that country’s interest in European defense and the fact that the country has already achieved spending of 2% of GDP.