Will the trailer for The Witcher 2 be out soon?

Little is known about The Witcher 2, except that its filming has already ended, but what stage is the series at? Will we see its first trailer soon?

The fans are anxious because there is less and less to see The Witcher 2. After its great and successful first season, we are very close to seeing the return of Geralt of Rivia to the small screen with its new episodes. It was recently revealed by Netflix fiction showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich that post-production has already begun, ushering in the final stage of development for the long-awaited second season.

It should be remembered that in April it had been announced that the recordings of the new installment had finally finished after several delays in production. Some of them were caused by the coronavirus pandemic, as well as Henry Cavill’s injury during filming. But luckily, they managed to get past all these obstacles.

Less and less

Now, through Lauren S. Hissrich’s Twitter account, it was confirmed that post-production of The Witcher 2 began: “Back in London. Back in the (dark and noisy little rooms) where it happens. That’s right, we’re in post-production on TheWitcher S2, and I’m fucking excited. “

Back in London. Back in the (small dark loud) rooms where it happens. That’s right, we’re deep into post-production on #TheWitcher S2, and I’m so fucking excited. ❤️⚔️🐺 – Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) May 10, 2021

The plot of The Witcher 2 will be located time after the events of the end of the first season, where Geralt of Rivia will take Ciri to Kaer Morhen, the fortress where the witcher grew up, there he will train her to control her special abilities, meanwhile Yennefer He will try to escape from Nilfgaard’s army before it is too late.

The release date is still unknown, it is only known that it will be in the last quarter of 2021, that is, between the month of October to December. That said, it won’t be long before his first trailer comes out.