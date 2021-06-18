Will the statue of Diana be able to break the ice between Guillermo and Enrique?

MEXICO CITY

The unveiling of a statue of their mother Diana next month in London will be the occasion for Princes William and Henry to “break the ice” and reconcile, a biographer of the monarchy estimated on Friday.

Maybe it will be the occasion to break the ice, “journalist Omid Scobie, author of the successful book” Finding Freedom “about Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, told the foreign press association in London.

According to him, “we already saw a little [este acercamiento] after the funerals “of Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, in April.

For that occasion, Enrique traveled to the United Kingdom from California, where he lives with Meghan and their two children. His visit, without his wife, came in a tense context, weeks after an explosive television interview with Oprah Winfrey., in which he denounced racism and the lack of support from the royal family.

Although Guillermo and Enrique speak again after the funeral of their grandfather, for Omid Scobie, there are still “many topics of discussion.

The journalist considers that the inauguration of the statue “show that the two of you are capable of being cordial and respectful when it comes to remembering his mother’s life, despite their differences. “

It will always be what they have in common, this shared passion for keep the inheritance alive“from Diana, he added. Together, the two brothers chose the artist Ian Rank-Broadley to make this sculpture, which pays tribute to their mother, who died in a 1997 car accident in Paris when she was being chased by paparazzi.

The work will be installed in the gardens of Kensington Palace, where Guillermo, Catalina and their three children live, on July 1, when Lady Di would have turned 60.

