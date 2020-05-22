With the premiere of ‘Justice League Dark: Apokolips War’ and the newly announced ‘Justice League: Snyder Cut’ it has become clear that the planet’s ruler is DC’s worst threat, but at some point Batman managed to defeat Darkseid.

The story of ‘Final Crisis’ by Grant Morrison and J.G. Jones remains one of the most divisive of the various Crisis events in DC’s long history.

Partly, Morrison’s character plunges deep into mysticism and comic book traditionBut another part is surely an interesting choice in the narrative, like the way Batman literally broke many of his rules to end Darkseid.

While Batman has refused to wipe out even the worst of his villain gallery, including homicidal psychopaths like Joker or Victor Zsasz, but Darkseid is not an ordinary criminal.

In number six of ‘Final Crisis’, Darkseid has unleashed the Anti-Life Equation on Earth, reducing it to an almost post-apocalyptic state, with dozens of heroes and villains enslaved as his followers.

It is at that point that Batman managed to defeat Darkseid by using a weapon, breaking the first of his rules, which is loaded with the exact bullet that Darkseid used to finish off Orion.

The two shoot each other, with Darkseid hit on the shoulder and Batman apparently fried by Omega rays. Wounded, Darkseid attempts to change Detective Dan Turpin’s body, but the combined speed of Wally West and Barry Allen leads the Black Racer directly to Darkseid, who is pulled from Turpin’s body and dragged into the afterlife.

And if it was not enough, the not-so-annihilated Batman reappears in prehistoric times at the end of the story.

Although ‘Final Crisis’ remains a controversial comic for a number of reasons, it shows just how far Batman needs to be pressured to break his most important rule.

Interestingly, Batman only breaks his rule on weapons when there is no other way to protect his friends.