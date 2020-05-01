We started the second quarter of the year as we finished the first, pending the global expansion of the coronavirus, its impact on the global economic cycle and business results, and the way future recovery will take (V, U, L, W, tick …) . Although it should be noted that the reaction of the markets is being less abrupt than in previous sessions, volatility is still present. The week ended with falls of 2/3% in the main European equity indices, of 1/2% in the case of the Americans, with flat China and falls of 8% in the Nikkei. We left 1Q20 behind, the worst in history for the European indices with falls of over 25% (highlighting Ibex and Mib -29%) and the worst in the US with falls of 20%.

With the majority of countries having imposed restrictions on mobility, the WHO identifies signs of stabilization in Europe and that is that Italy is beginning to “flatten the curve” of new daily cases diagnosed. Even so, caution prevails, since Italy and Germany have also decided to extend the period of confinement. On the other hand, China has placed in isolation a county of 640,000 inhabitants in the face of what could be a second wave of infections due to asymptomatic cases, which also invites caution, despite having declared the epidemic officially controlled on March 19. . In fact, it is scheduled for next Apr 8. Wuhan is reopened, we will see if so and the degree of openness.

Regarding the announcement of new monetary and fiscal stimuli, this has been a less intense week than the past. The Fed has established an additional mechanism to swap lines to provide dollars to other central banks, which will allow them to obtain dollars in exchange for their positions in US bonds. Also in the US, Trump asks Congress for a new stimulus package, of another 2 bln usd for infrastructure. The main question is whether Congress will approve a new plan that joins the one announced two weeks ago (also 2 bln usd).

Emerging countries deserve special attention, channeling the shock through three channels: i) health care with the imposition of containment measures that depress economic activity and international trade; ii) exposure to raw materials due to the oil supply war; and iii) capital outflows that are leading to strong depreciations and especially penalizing the countries with the most short-term debt maturities in usd (Turkey, Argentina and South Africa).

Regarding macroeconomic data, clarify that the European Commission estimates that each additional month of isolation represents -3% in PI. This week’s agenda in this regard has few important references. We highlight in the US the consumer confidence survey of the University of Michigan in April for which a further deterioration is expected. We will also know about March price references (CPI and IPP) that would remain relatively stable in their underlying rates. Investor sentix confidence for April is published in the Eurozone, which could continue to fall to levels not seen since the Great Financial Crisis.

Regarding our vision of the markets, the uncertainty surrounding the impact of coronavirus in the global economy remains high. For this reason, we will closely follow the downward revisions to economic growth and EPS as we gain visibility. Until then we find it difficult to glimpse a sustained soil in the bags. The slowdown in the rate of contagion continues to be a necessary condition, although not sufficient, to see a sustained rebound in the markets. We maintain exposure in our portfolios to regulated or considered essential sectors and companies with greater flexibility to adapt to the current environment and with more conservative financial positions, which can show better relative behavior, without ruling out that the market offers better entry points.