Will the privilege of seeing Albert Pujols in LIDOM be fulfilled?

“Everybody standing here at the Julián Javier, hits the batter’s box with number five, Albert pujols, who does his debut here in the Dominican League with the Giants of the Cibao”, The desire of thousands of Dominicans and whoever writes them, without a doubt a magical moment for history.

The Dominican Winter League It has been the starting point of unbeatable careers, we can mention cases such as Alex Rodríguez and Sammy Sosa with the Leones del Escogido, among many others, something that at the moment has never been seen and that would be a moment of magic to be able to see that legend of the Major League Baseball Albert pujols uniformed of the Giants of the Cibao.

My days of review come to my memory while I watched a baseball game with my father, I always bombarded him with questions, among these what organization of LIDOM belonged to every Dominican player who reached the batting box, among those Albert pujols, who, although he has never taken a turn in our national league, has not ceased to be a wish of the crowds at 41 years of age.

The last four days have not rested the printers of the headlines on Albert pujols, who, being put on assignment by the Anaheim Angels, predicts his future as an active player in the MLB, they have been by word of mouth, from keyboard to keyboard.

Every good Dominican who likes mangú and fried plantains with salami, would undoubtedly be waiting for that magical moment in which he would debut in LIDOM with the Giants of the Cibao, but despite each morning seeing ourselves further and further away, I believe that we are in the middle of the peak moment of: Is it? Or not?

In recent years we have seen how the date has waned and, as a “fuin-fuan” goes backwards, even, this same one came to manifest in the microphones of the radio program, Grandes en los Deportes, during the past year 2020, that it could see been “The perfect year”.

Seeing the situation of Albert pujols Currently in the MLB and his future as an active player totally uncertain, I think that if José Alberto Pujols Alcántara, he will want to thank the entire Dominican people who have followed him in the Big Top for 21 years, on arrival in October, when it will be sung ” play-ball ”in a new season of the Dominican Winter League, this would be: “The perfect moment.”

I can imagine the giant of storytelling, Orlando Mendez, narrating a home run by Albert pujols with the uniform of the Giants of the Cibao at the Julián Javier stadium, reciting his populous phrase: “I lost my connection with ellaaa (the ball).”