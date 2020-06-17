Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Last week, Sony Interactive Entertainment unveiled the PlayStation 5 and several of its games. What the company did not do was reveal how much gamers will have to pay for this video game console. Although there are those who believe that it will be a very expensive console, a former Microsoft executive doubts that this will happen.

Albert Penello, a former Xbox chief marketing officer, was talking to a Twitter user about the price of the PlayStation 5. The user he spoke to told her that there are rumors that Sony’s next-generation console will cost $ 600.

Given this, Penello pointed out that there is no way in which the PlayStation 5 costs more than $ 499 USD. So, you think it will be $ 100 USD more expensive than the PlayStation 4 Pro at launch.

« I believe in the saying » never say never, « but I must say never. There is no way this console will cost more than $ 499 USD, ”he noted.

I believe in the saying « never say never » But I gotta say never. No way this console is over $ 499. – Albert Penello (@albertpenello) June 12, 2020

It is important to note that Penello made this statement after the PlayStation 5 was officially unveiled. So, he did it knowing that there will be 2 models of the PlayStation 5.

And you, how much do you think the PlayStation 5 will cost?

