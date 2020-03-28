Behind the impact of coronavirus on Chinese productionThere are many technology companies that are dealing with a totally unexpected obstacle. Of course, uncertainty has caught up with next-gen video game consoles, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series, whose launch is scheduled for the last quarter of the year. However, the pandemic has already raised doubts: Will Sony and Microsoft really be able to fulfill their objective to the letter?

For now Sony does not believe that the coronavirus affects the launch of the PlayStation 5 in 2020

In the case of the Japanese console, Sony has finally ruled on it to calm the waters. First, they recognized that COVID-19 will influence their next financial results, although their plans for the near future do not appear to be ruined at the moment. Speaking specifically about the PS5, a spokesperson indicated (via Bloomberg) that do not anticipate “any noticeable impact on the launch of the PlayStation 5 later this year”.

If the company’s position is not enough, George Sherman, CEO of the GameStop store chain, assured that the PS5 and Xbox Series X are not in danger of seeing the light in the last quarter: “We will continue to work with console manufacturers as the launch approaches, but at this time we have no indication of any impact on the launch of both products or on the delivery dates, which are expected in time for the 2020 holidays. “

For his part, Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, was more measured on the situation of the pandemic in an interview with CNBC: “The coronavirus is likely to have a significant impact in the short term on the delivery of both systems.” Despite the above, he replied what many experts and economists have highlighted during the current week: China has already overcome the most complicated stage of the pandemic; production lines will return to normal soon. For that reason both consoles would be kept safe.

Beyond the optimism of managers, another factor that must be taken into account will be the economic crisis that the coronavirus will almost certainly leave us. Unfortunately, both the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X they must confront a panorama that nobody expected. Even though its launch is guaranteed for 2020, perhaps not all key markets will have the opportunity to acquire it in the early days. The price of the products will influence a lot.

