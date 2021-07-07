Will the People’s Republic of China invade Taiwan?

07/07/2021 at 8:25 AM CEST

Pentagon declares that China will not invade Taiwan anytime soonBut he is still increasing his efforts to build the air, land and sea forces necessary to take the island if he changes his mind. At least that’s what the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, who made the statement while testifying in front of Congress on Wednesday, thinks.

China wants to be ready to capture Taiwan in 2027, the centenary of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army (EPL). Milley said he thought the threat to Taiwan “will manifest itself during this decade, in fact, the next 6 years.” Such an invasion would require extensive preparations, and Milley said that there is no indication that China is preparing to move in the next 12 to 24 months.

China has embarked on a dramatic series of reforms in the past two decades designed to transform it from a low-tech force to one on par with the western armed forces. The People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) has received a major boost in recent years, shifting from a green water coastal navy to a large-scale blue water navy capable of operating in the major oceans of the world.