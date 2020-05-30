Nearly 1,000 young people were fired, that will make baseball more selective | Christian Petersen / .
There is a controversy over the latest news in the MLB and not just because of the pay cuts they proposed to the Players Association. Above all, there is a stir due to the massive dismissal of the minor league player.
Nearly 1,000 young people were released by their major league organizations this week and some teams, such as the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees, have yet to decide on the matter. And as with any baseball issue, there is an open debate.
There are those who are scandalized because they say that the decision is detrimental to the development of baseball. That an imminent cancellation of the season in the minor leagues will slow down the development of many players. They also say that many of those who are being fired will not have the opportunity to return to organized baseball and that therefore much talent will be lost.
On the opposite sidewalk are those who see this as an opportunity. Yes, an opportunity to apply natural selection to baseball.
They argue that the mass layoff is the best thing that could have happened because only the true talents will stay in the system and after a couple of years the level will have risen and there will be fewer “filler” players.
Furthermore, it is a new life opportunity for these young people. Everyone knows the difficult conditions in which minor league players live.
They receive a very low pay for keeping the dream of going to the big leagues alive and now they will go to the job market to compete for a better salary in more realistic circumstances.
It sounds harsh and raw, but baseball will become more selective. And that’s not bad news, after all. Especially taking into account the new economic reality after the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the scope of which is not yet fully known.