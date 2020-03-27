Latin American is facing one of the biggest economic shocks in decades and experts predict that the economic recession will return, tens of millions of people will become unemployed and tens of millions will add to extreme poverty.

Carolina Muñoz and her brother Jaime gave away cabbages, lettuces and other perishable foods before closing their restaurant in Chile: they could not resist the loss of customers due to the voluntary quarantine that millions of Chileans practice to avoid catch with the coronavirus. In neighboring Argentina, Alejandro Calderón fears that he will not be able to export his soybean production this year, the value of which could fall between $ 80 and $ 100 per hectare.

The Muñoz and Calderón cases demonstrate the vulnerability of Latin America before the COVID-19. The region is facing one of the largest economic shocks in decades and experts predict that the economic recession, tens of millions of people will be left unemployed and tens of millions more will be added to the extreme poverty.

The pandemic It has put the health of thousands of Latin Americans on edge and in a matter of weeks has revealed through some estimating indicators that it is also contagious to the economy.

“Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as other emerging regions, will be negatively affected,” said Alicia Bárcena, executive director of the Economic Commission for Latin America, which reduced the prospect of regional growth from 1.3% to -1.8 % by 2020 due to pandemic. “The projections have been revised downwards significantly in the current scenario,” he explained.

The effects would be cascading. As a consequence of the recession, unemployment could rise 10 percentage points across the region, which in turn would increase the number of poor from 185 million to 220 million, just over a third of the total population of 620 million people.

People with extreme poverty, in turn, would rise from 67.4 to 90 million, according to ECLAC estimates.

For other groups, such as the financial analysis company Moody’s Analytics, the situation is even more serious and the regional economy could contract 2.6% – above 0.7% worldwide, 0.8% in China and 0.6% in the United States – if the death rate exceeds 3% in 2020. In Mexico, although it does not depend so much on China, the economy could also fall between 2 and 3% .

In 2009, during the financial crisis that had started a year earlier, the regional economy contracted 1.8%.

The effects would have different nuances in each country, and although South Americans are probably the most affected by their commercial dependence on China, none would be spared. Nor those of the Caribbean, who sustain much of their economy with tourism.

“The only thing that can be compared to this is the crisis of 1929,” said Jorge Salazar Carrillo, director of the Center for Economic Studies at Florida International University, referring to the debacle in which the New York Stock Exchange collapsed. 30%.

“We are in a global recession. There is no country that is going to be saved,” he assured after explaining that there will be a fall in the countries’ gross domestic product, a decrease in the demand for exports and imports. “Everything is going to be affected.”

Few doubt that Venezuela – which faces the fall in oil prices, for six years has endured a strong economic contraction and had inflation of 9,000% in 2019 – will be one of the most affected countries. Even the socialist government itself asked for financial aid of $ 5 billion from the International Monetary Fund, which the body denied.

In Argentina, whose economy is mainly sustained by exports of grains and meats to China, the decrease in economic activity could be 5% in 2020; in Chile, due to its strong dependence on copper prices, it would decrease by 3.8%; and in Brazil, strongly tied to China and raw material prices, it would drop 2.5%, according to Moody’s.

“It is going to be a very cruel recession,” said Arturo Porzecanski, professor of international finance at the American University, based in the city of Washington. “This is going to hit very hard,” he said.

The economic crisis that would unleash the coronavirus It is different from those that have been faced by various countries before. The previous ones have been caused by internal factors in each country, such as in Venezuela or Argentina. Or of crises that arose from the effects of international problems, as happened in the 1970s with the increase in oil prices, in the 1980s with European and American inflation, or in 2008 and 2009 with the fall of banks.

This time, however, it is a combination of the two: on the one hand, some countries already have internal economic problems that will now join others caused by the pandemic.

In some, those who anticipated the arrival of the disease and took immediate action, the effects will be more rapid. In those where the virus comes later, the economy will also be hit later.

The region has been experiencing an economic slowdown since 2012, which deepened with a contraction in 2015 and 2016 and ended with a stagnant economy in 2019. It was expected to gradually begin to recover in 2020, but the scenario changed radically with the coronavirus.

The sectors most affected will be tourism, commerce, raw material prices, financial markets and employment, according to analysts and experts consulted by the AP.

Due to the decrease in the activity of several of the main partners in the region, such as China in the case of Chile, Peru and Brazil, the value of regional exports could fall to 10.7%, according to ECLAC estimates. .

The fall in tourism demand, meanwhile, would impact the Caribbean in particular, with a contraction of 8% if the travel ban is extended for one month, 17% if it lasts for two months, or 25% if it is for three months.