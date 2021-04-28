Will the IRS give you an extra payment before the arrival of a fourth stimulus check?



The IRS sent the first additional checks on April 7.

As part of the third round of stimulus checks, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is sending supplemental cash payments known as ‘plus-up’ payments to people who are eligible.

If you have recently filed your taxes, you may be a candidate to receive one of the “plus-up” stimulus checks.

The IRS reported that through the weekend the federal office had distributed an additional 700,000 supplemental or “plus-up” payments for a total value of about $ 1.2 billion during the last batch of the third stimulus check that was sent as part of the $ 1.9 million coronation aid package.

The Internal Revenue Service confirmed that the first additional payments were made on April 7 and were received by more than 1.2 million people for a total of $ 2 billion, before announcing a second batch on April 14 where about 700,000 people received a total of $ 1.2 billion.

The supplemental or ‘plus-up’ payments are being distributed to taxpayers whose third stimulus check had already been calculated and was sent automatically using the income information found on your 2019 federal tax return. However, you are entitled to a larger check based on the income you reported on your 2020 tax return that was recently processed.

The IRS will continue to send the ‘plus-up’ or supplemental stimulus checks on a weekly basis.

The third stimulus check

During the third round of stimulus checks, known as Economic Impact Payments, individuals earning up to $ 75,000 a year receive $ 1,400 and joint filers totaling $ 150,000 receive $ 2,800.

Stimulus Checks Reduce As You Earn More up to the limit of $ 80,000 a year for singles and $ 160,000 for couples filing jointly.

Eligible households also get an additional $ 1,400 credit for each dependent of any age.

So far the Internal Revenue Service has distributed around 161 million third-party stimulus checks, with a total value of more than $ 379,000 million.

