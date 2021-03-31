Will the IRS extend the 2021 tax filing season deadline again?



The IRS has justified extending the tax filing deadline to May 17.

Because hundreds of bank deposits have reached millions of Americans as part of the $ 1.9 billion American Rescue Plan relief package, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) confirmed that it extended the deadline for filing tax returns. 2020 taxes.

The original date to file your taxes was April 15, 2021, but the deadline was extended to May 17 to “help taxpayers navigate unusual circumstances related to the pandemic.”

Following the announcement of this date change, IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig issued a statement saying:

“This continues to be a difficult time for many people and the IRS wants to continue to do everything possible to help taxpayers navigate the unusual circumstances related to the pandemic, while working on important tax administration responsibilities.”

Even with the new deadline, We urge taxpayers to consider filing their return as soon as possible, especially those to whom refunds are owed. Electronic filing with direct deposit is the fastest way to get refunds and may help some taxpayers more quickly receive any remaining stimulus payments they may be entitled to. ”

However, the extension announced by the federal agency could further delay refunds and $ 1,400 stimulus checks.

The IRS has mentioned that seven days is the shortest time you could receive your pending tax refund and stimulus check. Nevertheless, the longest period you could wait is on average 21 days.

Until now there is nothing to suggest that the tax filing deadline will be extended furtherAlthough, as has been happening for several months, few things are changing during the situation of the coronavirus pandemic.

