Will the Ibex 35 manage to close the week above 8,600 points?

Futures, in red: Will the Ibex close the week at 8,600 points?
Company news:
Viscofan increases net profit by 10.3% in the first quarter (Reuters)
Opdenergy will set a price of between 375 and 412 million euros for its sale of shares (Reuters)
Credit Suisse cuts CaixaBank’s recommendation from “neutral” to overweight “(Reuters)
Santander and ALD study to buy LeasePlan, valued at 8,300 million (Cinco Días)
Codere reaches a restructuring agreement with its bondholders (Reuters)
Retailers increase their control over Abengoa SA to 21% (Cinco Días)
TCI supports ACS’s offer for Autoestrade compared to that of the public CDP consortium (Cinco Días)
Sareb chooses Santander, Blackstone, CBRE and Aliseda as finalists to manage its land (Cinco Días)
Acciona seeks that 90% of its investment contributes to decarbonization (Cinco Días)
On Thursday, Intel revised up its annual sales outlook on the back of picking up demand for personal computers, but its second-quarter earnings forecast fell short of analysts’ expectations as the company is spending heavily to return. to jump-start its manufacturing operations and catch up with its rivals with faster chips (Reuters)
Economics and politics news:
US President Joe Biden will unveil a plan to raise taxes on the richest Americans, including the largest ever increase in the capital gains tax, to fund about a trillion dollars in daycare, universal preschool education. and paid leave for workers, sources familiar with the proposal said (Reuters)
The United States and other countries raised their greenhouse gas emission reduction targets at a global climate summit that has been hosted by President Joe Biden, an event designed to resurrect America’s leadership in the fight against climate change. global warming (Reuters)
The EU is filing a lawsuit against AstraZeneca after the drugmaker reduced deliveries of the COVID-19 vaccine to the European Union, according to sources familiar with the matter. (Reuters)
Schedule:
– Viscofán publishes first quarter results before market opening
– Telefónica holds an ordinary general shareholders’ meeting exclusively by telematic means (1100h)
– Viscofán holds a general shareholders’ meeting in Pamplona (1200h)
– Solar Pack holds a general shareholders’ meeting exclusively online (1200h)
– The Minister of Economy, Nadia Calviño, gives a lecture at the Hispanic Society of the College of Europe (1600h)
– The INE publishes the monthly hotel occupancy report in Spain (0900h)
Macroeconomic data:
Local Time
Country / Region
Indicator Name
Period
Reuters Poll
Prior
01:01
United Kingdom
GfK Consumer Confidence
Apr
-12
-16
08:00
United Kingdom
Retail Sales MM
Sea
1.5%
2.1%
08:00
United Kingdom
Retail Sales Ex-Fuel MM
Sea
1.9%
2.4%
08:00
United Kingdom
Retail Sales YY
Sea
3.5%
-3.7%
08:00
United Kingdom
Retail Sales Ex-Fuel YY
Sea
4.5%
-1.1%
09:15
France
Markit Mfg Flash PMI
Apr
59.0
59.3
09:15
France
Markit Serv Flash PMI
Apr
46.5
48.2
09:15
France
Markit Comp Flash PMI
Apr
48.8
50.0
09:30
Germany
Markit Mfg Flash PMI
Apr
65.8
66.6
09:30
Germany
Markit Service Flash PMI
Apr
50.8
51.5
09:30
Germany
Markit Comp Flash PMI
Apr
56.8
57.3
10:00
Euro Zone
Markit Mfg Flash PMI
Apr
62.0
62.5
10:00
Euro Zone
Markit Serv Flash PMI
Apr
49.1
49.6
10:00
Euro Zone
Markit Comp Flash PMI
Apr
52.8
53.2
10:30
United Kingdom
Flash Composite PMI
Apr
58.2
56.4
10:30
United Kingdom
Flash Manufacturing PMI
Apr
59.0
58.9
10:30
United Kingdom
Flash Services PMI
Apr
59.0
56.3
15:45
United States
Markit Comp Flash PMI
Apr
59.7
15:45
United States
Markit Mfg PMI Flash
Apr
60.5
59.1
15:45
United States
Markit Svcs PMI Flash
Apr
61.9
60.4
16:00
United States
New Home Sales-Units
Sea
0.886M
0.775M
Financial markets:
Financial markets expect the London FTSE to open 27 points down at 6,911, the DAX in Frankfurt 61 points down at 15,260 and the CAC in Paris 9 points down at 6,259.
A key index of Asian stocks rose, supported by gains in China and the European Central Bank’s decision to maintain stimulus, while investors largely ignored the impact of a potential capital gains tax hike on USA.
Oil prices rose on hopes of a recovery in fuel demand in the United States and Europe as economic growth revives and restrictions are eased, but concerns about the second wave of COVID-19 cases in the US. India limited profits.