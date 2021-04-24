Will the Ibex 35 manage to close the week above 8,600 points?

Futures, in red: Will the Ibex close the week at 8,600 points?

Company news:

Viscofan increases net profit by 10.3% in the first quarter (Reuters)

Opdenergy will set a price of between 375 and 412 million euros for its sale of shares (Reuters)

Credit Suisse cuts CaixaBank’s recommendation from “neutral” to overweight “(Reuters)

Santander and ALD study to buy LeasePlan, valued at 8,300 million (Cinco Días)

Codere reaches a restructuring agreement with its bondholders (Reuters)

Retailers increase their control over Abengoa SA to 21% (Cinco Días)

TCI supports ACS’s offer for Autoestrade compared to that of the public CDP consortium (Cinco Días)

Sareb chooses Santander, Blackstone, CBRE and Aliseda as finalists to manage its land (Cinco Días)

Acciona seeks that 90% of its investment contributes to decarbonization (Cinco Días)

On Thursday, Intel revised up its annual sales outlook on the back of picking up demand for personal computers, but its second-quarter earnings forecast fell short of analysts’ expectations as the company is spending heavily to return. to jump-start its manufacturing operations and catch up with its rivals with faster chips (Reuters)

Economics and politics news:

US President Joe Biden will unveil a plan to raise taxes on the richest Americans, including the largest ever increase in the capital gains tax, to fund about a trillion dollars in daycare, universal preschool education. and paid leave for workers, sources familiar with the proposal said (Reuters)

The United States and other countries raised their greenhouse gas emission reduction targets at a global climate summit that has been hosted by President Joe Biden, an event designed to resurrect America’s leadership in the fight against climate change. global warming (Reuters)

The EU is filing a lawsuit against AstraZeneca after the drugmaker reduced deliveries of the COVID-19 vaccine to the European Union, according to sources familiar with the matter. (Reuters)

Schedule:

– Viscofán publishes first quarter results before market opening

– Telefónica holds an ordinary general shareholders’ meeting exclusively by telematic means (1100h)

– Viscofán holds a general shareholders’ meeting in Pamplona (1200h)

– Solar Pack holds a general shareholders’ meeting exclusively online (1200h)

– The Minister of Economy, Nadia Calviño, gives a lecture at the Hispanic Society of the College of Europe (1600h)

– The INE publishes the monthly hotel occupancy report in Spain (0900h)

Macroeconomic data:

Local Time

Country / Region

Indicator Name

Period

Reuters Poll

Prior

01:01

United Kingdom

GfK Consumer Confidence

Apr

-12

-16

08:00

United Kingdom

Retail Sales MM

Sea

1.5%

2.1%

08:00

United Kingdom

Retail Sales Ex-Fuel MM

Sea

1.9%

2.4%

08:00

United Kingdom

Retail Sales YY

Sea

3.5%

-3.7%

08:00

United Kingdom

Retail Sales Ex-Fuel YY

Sea

4.5%

-1.1%

09:15

France

Markit Mfg Flash PMI

Apr

59.0

59.3

09:15

France

Markit Serv Flash PMI

Apr

46.5

48.2

09:15

France

Markit Comp Flash PMI

Apr

48.8

50.0

09:30

Germany

Markit Mfg Flash PMI

Apr

65.8

66.6

09:30

Germany

Markit Service Flash PMI

Apr

50.8

51.5

09:30

Germany

Markit Comp Flash PMI

Apr

56.8

57.3

10:00

Euro Zone

Markit Mfg Flash PMI

Apr

62.0

62.5

10:00

Euro Zone

Markit Serv Flash PMI

Apr

49.1

49.6

10:00

Euro Zone

Markit Comp Flash PMI

Apr

52.8

53.2

10:30

United Kingdom

Flash Composite PMI

Apr

58.2

56.4

10:30

United Kingdom

Flash Manufacturing PMI

Apr

59.0

58.9

10:30

United Kingdom

Flash Services PMI

Apr

59.0

56.3

15:45

United States

Markit Comp Flash PMI

Apr

59.7

15:45

United States

Markit Mfg PMI Flash

Apr

60.5

59.1

15:45

United States

Markit Svcs PMI Flash

Apr

61.9

60.4

16:00

United States

New Home Sales-Units

Sea

0.886M

0.775M

Financial markets:

Financial markets expect the London FTSE to open 27 points down at 6,911, the DAX in Frankfurt 61 points down at 15,260 and the CAC in Paris 9 points down at 6,259.

A key index of Asian stocks rose, supported by gains in China and the European Central Bank’s decision to maintain stimulus, while investors largely ignored the impact of a potential capital gains tax hike on USA.

Oil prices rose on hopes of a recovery in fuel demand in the United States and Europe as economic growth revives and restrictions are eased, but concerns about the second wave of COVID-19 cases in the US. India limited profits.