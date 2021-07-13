Will the Hawkeye be the replacement for the linesmen?

The pandemic of Covid-19 forced the world to reinvent itself. Masks, social distance, gel alcohol, sanitizers, vaccines, home office and many other words have become common in people’s daily vocabulary. In that sense, there were several tasks that were modified in their execution. In fact, they had been holding on despite the rapid acceleration of technology. Such is the case of what happens in tennis with the Hawk Eye and the linesmen. Although at the moment most of the tournaments maintain the performance of this task in humans, the reality indicates that electronic songs, whose variable of failure in a pit is less than 2mm, are here to stay.

Indeed, the US Open and the Cincinnati Masters 1000 disputed in 2020 were the promoters of this system to avoid the conglomeration of people on a track. In addition, it would be very difficult to keep them all in a health bubble as was done with the players and their respective work teams. However, the measure did not end there as the Australian Tennis Federation replicated the measure for the start of the year tournaments and seven of the nine events of the 2021 US Open Series tour (Atlanta, Washington, Toronto, Montreal, Cincinnati, Winston-Salem and Cleveland) plan to use the same digital system on all tracks. Not so Newport and San Jose, as reported by journalist Ben Rothenberg on his Twitter account. In fact, the US Open reduced the linesmen from 350 to 100 in the last edition.

7 of 9 #USOpen series events will use Hawk-Eye Live electronic line-calling on all courts in 2021: Atlanta Washington Toronto Montreal Cincinnati Winston-Salem Cleveland (Not Newport or San Jose) The Series, which began as an ESPN promotion, is now solely on Tennis Channel. – Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) July 12, 2021

“The objective of Hawk-Eye is to implement our software where it is desired or required to ensure that sports are fairer and safer,” explained a source from the system in charge of marketing the Hawk Eye to the site. UbiTennis. Despite that, it is not economical at all. So much so that the championships will have to pay between 60 and 70 thousand dollars to implement it, a fairly high figure if one takes into account the resources available to the ATP 250 or ATP 500 at the time of its realization.

THE FUTURE OF THIS MECHANISM

Although it is estimated that technological progress will lead to disruptions of this type, there are some entities and many other tournaments that refuse to put it into practice. For example, Wimbledon stuck to traditions and are not planning to change direction any time soon. “They are still an important part of our tournament,” they assured the Italian media. Also, the WTA It is at a crossroads given that on the one hand it supports this new structure due to the coronavirus issue, while on the other they prefer to know how the implementation impacts at the level of repercussion on the environment. “The linesmen are highly valued by the WTA,” they pointed out. The debate will remain open at the same time that technology takes, every day, a step forward.