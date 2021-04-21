Will the grain trade change? China takes steps to modify feed recipes

By Dominique Patton and Hallie Gu

BEIJING, Apr 21 (Reuters) – China on Wednesday issued guidelines recommending cutting corn and soybean meal in feed for pigs and poultry, a move that could shift the flow of grains to the world’s largest buyer of corn and soybeans.

Chinese feed producers have already been swapping corn for cheaper alternatives, especially wheat, after the price of the grain rose more than a third in the past year following a drop in production and state inventories.

Chinese imports of corn, used mainly in animal feed, increased to make up for the local deficit.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a statement on its website that the new guidelines are aimed at improving the use of available raw materials and creating a formula that is better suited to conditions in China.

China consumes about 175 million tonnes of corn in animal feed each year, but the figure is projected to rise as more cattle are raised on intensive farms that use industrial feed.

It also imports about 100 million tons of soybeans to crush it and turn it into soybean meal for animals, show data from the Ministry of Agriculture.

The ministry said that rice, cassava, rice bran, barley and sorghum were also suitable alternatives to corn, while rapeseed meal, cottonseed meal, peanut meal, sunflower meal. , dried distillery grains, palm flour, flax flour, sesame flour, and by-products from corn processing were good options to replace soybean meal.

The guidelines can only affect those companies that have not kept up with trends toward substitution, said Li Hongchao, a senior analyst at trade website Myagric.com.

The increased use of wheat, which has more protein than corn, has already reduced the demand for soybean meal.

Continue reading the story

A trader in wheat products, however, said it could have “a significant impact.”

“Many feed producing customers are still using a lot of corn. They have reduced use but not completely eliminated corn,” he said, declining to be identified because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

The ministry also provided some suggested feed formulations depending on the region of the country.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton and Hallie Gu; Edited in Spanish by Ricardo Figueroa)