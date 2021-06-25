Will the drought devastate the Amazon rainforest in future decades?

The Amazon basin contains the largest rainforest in the world. It plays a critical role in global carbon and water cycles.

Given the advance of global climate change, the Amazon rainforest could run a much greater risk of extreme drought than previously thought, according to new research.

The results of this new study, carried out by the international team of Jessica Baker, from the University of Leeds in the United Kingdom, raise concerns that huge areas of the eastern part of the Amazon rainforest will suffer a very severe drought later this year. century if measures are not taken to curb carbon dioxide emissions generated by polluting human activities.

Increased dryness during the local dry season would further threaten the viability of large areas of the forest, taking into account the water stress already suffered by the trees and the existence of an increased risk of forest fires.

The predicted drought could also have far-reaching detrimental consequences for the water cycle in the Amazon, local biodiversity, and the human population living in the region.

One of those consequences could be the release of large amounts of carbon dioxide from the rainforest into the atmosphere, increasing the amount of greenhouse gas in the atmosphere and driving further global climate change.

A small portion of the Amazon rainforest seen from an observation tower more than 300 meters high. (Photo: Jessica Baker)

“This new study clarifies how the Amazon region’s climate is likely to change in a scenario of extreme global warming. The results should sound the alarm to governments around the world that this vital global resource should not be realized. for sure, “warns Baker. “Protecting and expanding existing forests – which absorb and store carbon – is of utmost importance to combat global climate change”

The study is titled “Robust Amazon precipitation projections in climate models that capture realistic land – atmosphere interactions.” And it has been published in the academic journal Environmental Research Letters. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)