There is an English saying that makes global stock market investors terrified: “sell in may and go away” (sell in May and go, in a free translation). This story goes back to the Stock Exchange and the potential losses in the fifth month of the year. Stock Trader’s Almanac, which studies American stock market cycles, has surveyed the behavior of the Dow Jones index since 1950. The result shows why May is considered “cursed”.

In the warm period of the year in the Northern Hemisphere, the average return was only 0.3% compared to a profitability of 7.5% in the cold months. This difference was valid until 2013. Since then, the long expansion of the US economy has distorted the numbers – more than 120 consecutive months of growth. “May marks the beginning of summer in the United States and many investors sell their positions when they are not going to accompany the financial market on vacation,” says Ernani Reis, an analyst at the Capital Research analyst.

The so-called ‘curse’ of May is treated as superstition by most experienced managers, analysts and investors. But this phenomenon of losses is repeated in Brazil. Since 1995 (the first full year of the Real Plan), B3’s main indicator has accumulated 17 falls in May in 25 years – it remains to be seen whether 2020 will expand this leadership.

It is the month with the highest number of casualties and also with the worst average return (-1.39%). In addition, business on the Exchange is decreasing. Since 2004, 360 company openings (IPO) have been carried out or secondary offerings (follow on) of shares, but only nine of them took place in May.

“A longer period shows the correlation between the Brazilian stock exchange and the American market, but that has changed since the years Dilma Rousseff, with the recession in the country and growth in the USA”, says Marco Saravalle, an independent investment analyst. “In recent years, the Joesley day (disclosure of the recording of Joesley Batista with former President Michel Temer), in 2016, and the truckers strike in 2018, ended up being the extraordinary factors that intensified the falls in May.”

With the increase of 2.74% last Friday, the return in the month is only 0.3% negative and there is no clear indication of how the final result could be. There are reasons to expect a different result, mainly because foreign investors have already withdrawn from the Brazilian stock exchange. In early March, they sent $ 45 billion abroad, equivalent to the full year of 2019.

“Our May came last March, when the Ibovespa fell 29.9%”, says Ricardo Almeida, CEO of Bradesco Asset Management (Bram). “My view is cautious and optimistic. It may even be a month of recovery, a more peaceful May as long as we don’t have any more extraordinary episodes like in 2016 and 2018.”

However, it is necessary to analyze that the macroeconomic data from Brazil and the world will start to surface throughout the month, from the fall in the GDP of the first quarter, which will be an indicator for the projection of the next quarters, until the financial results of the companies, which should not positively surprise analysts.

In addition to global indicators of new covid-19 cases, tension between the United States and China remains on the radar. “May May reinforce the bad reputation? There are a number of factors that are more negative and I am concerned”, says Inácio Ponchet, partner of the BLP Asset Mangement. “My position is more defensive and cautious, as it can be a month of great achievement.” The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.

