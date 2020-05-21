Stéphane Ratel thinks that the crisis of the covid-19 “will accelerate the arrival of the electrical races”. The president of the Stéphane Ratel Organization and the largest promoter of GT racing on the planet has clearly expressed his opinion in an interview with James Allen.

“I have said several times that in ten years careers will be divided into electric and customer races. The covid-19 may shorten this period“Ratel points out.

It’s not a surprise. Just 48 hours ago, Jaime Alguersuari replied to a tweet from one of his followers: “Formula 1 is an analog product, inherited from the concepts of Classical Engineering and Leftover Economics. It is something that has ceased to exist. F1 reduces its budgets by drowning , not by forecast “, and compared them with” the last of the Philippines “, those who did not find out that they had lost the war.”

No longer.

F1 is an analog product.

Inherited from concepts of CLASSIC ENGINEERING, and EXCESSIVE ECONOMY.

That has ceased to exist.

F1 lowers its budgets by AHOGO, not by FORECAST. All of them without … THE LAST OF THE PHILIPPINES. THEY DIDN’T FIND OUT THAT THEY HAD LOST THE WAR! – Jaime Alguersuari (@ALGUERSUARI_SR) May 19, 2020

Let’s remember. A few years ago, then Audi competition director Wolfgang Ullrich said clearly that the competitions will be electric or they will not be and the Volkswagen group has endorsed this thought, withdrawing from any official participation with thermal engines, although it continues to develop these cars for customers.

The success of Formula E, at least in terms of brand acquisition, is there, also that of the cities.

The electrical categories will be professional for the moment, with the support of the brands. The covid-19 also appears to have sped up the brand’s electrification plans. They know that the conventional market will take a long time to recover and the countries of the European Community have begun to set an expiration date for thermal engines –2040 for new registrations and 2050 for circulation, as established by the Spanish Climate Law. They know that the European Community aid to revive the market will focus on low-emission and especially electric vehicles.

Ratel explains that its categories are, above all, customer races, although there is support in the factories, which decreases from year to year, and some official pilots of the same. And he adds that almost all categories will suffer in the coming years, with the exception of electric.

Ratel draws attention to the fact that in these two months scenes such as dolphins have been seen in the canals of Venice, but also that the air in the cities has improved; the streets have become quieter and quieter and many town halls make plans so that the reopening does not make them walk all the way back.

For Ratel, your GT World will continue for some time with thermal engines, “because our clients want sensations”, but prepare a roadmap to reduce their carbon footprint. Hybridization is a step that seems obligatory, but the problem is to do it at contained cost. It is not a simple equation to solve.

It is true. Formula E still cannot compete with Formula 1, it is very far from it and it will cost you. But with the arrival of the eTCR, the category of small electric single-seaters that are being developed in the Netherlands or the electric category of rallycross begins to navigate in this regard; There are electric car projects for Garage 56 at Le Mans, either battery or fuel cell. Client categories will take perhaps five years or a maximum, but they will take that step.

Ratel is already taking the first step. In the last edition of the 24 Hours of Spa he announced that in 2021 he would launch the GTX World Tour, a traveling show for electric vehicles that will take place in a city or on a regional itinerary and that may have small circuit races, rally stages or hill races. A sort of competition with three categories: electric, plug-in hybrids and fuell cell.

