Will the Agrarian University investigate the use of cannabis?

COAHUILA. The Antonio Narro Autonomous Agrarian University (UAAAN) said it was willing to work on investigating the use of cannabis and they are already in talks with a dependency in Torreón.

The Rector of the institution Mario Vázquez Badillo, highlighted the interest in being an agrarian university and participating in research work, “I have always said when we have the responsibility, protection, support and authorization to be able to do work on this matter” .

He stressed that you can work with varieties of cannabis depending on the active ingredient, it is positive as long as it can be handled for health issues.

Regarding the recreational use of marijuana, which was recently approved by the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, he said that it will work in a responsible manner with the confidentiality that the research works are required and the institution it represents is open.

Vázquez Badillo clarified that the Antonio Narro Autonomous Agrarian University has not worked on investigations of the plant until now, since special permits are required.

* jci