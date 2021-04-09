Will the 8,740 resistance resolve to the upside?

The IBEX 35 registers a recent recovery from its simple moving average of 40 periods or medium term, displaying a support with which to work in the short term projected from 8,274 points. This recovery is not being supported by a rebound in trading activity, making the movement less reliable and, therefore, questioning the ability to resolve the significant resistance of 8,740 points upward.

Ibex 35 on daily chart with Average amplitude range in percentage, Stochastic oscillator and trading volume

Technical analysis of the Ibex 35

