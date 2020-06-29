Tessa Blanchard is at risk of not being signed by WWE | Fight News

Vince’s company had several plans this year, but with the arrival of the pandemic many were paused and others were canceled.

WWE had plans to bring more people to NXT, but that one also stopped, although there is currently a free agent interested in the company.

Following Tessa Blanchard’s departure from Impact Wrestling, WWE immediately caught her eye. But she does not want to leave Mexico, since she is currently with her fiancé Daga.

Ryan Satin believes that the former Impact champion will not make it to WWE due to her old accusations of bullying and intimidation.

“I would be very surprised if WWE hires her soon, as there are other fighters who had their signings detained due to the pandemic who do not have accusations of intimidation / racial slurs that follow them.” “I doubt this is a priority for them right now with everything that happens.”

I’d be very surprised if WWE brought her in anytime soon, as there are other wrestlers who had their signings paused due to the pandemic that don’t have allegations of bullying / racial slurs following them. Doubt this is a priority to them at the moment with everything going on. https://t.co/V9R3quU13Q – Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) June 29, 2020

Blanchard is talented at just 24 years old, but many consider that it is not the right time to incorporate her into the company due to the current situation.

Tessa Blanchard and her first stage in WWE

In 2014, he only had one fight against Chasity Taylor. From there 2 years passed for Vince’s company to step on, on April 2, 2016 he made his debut in NXT losing to Alexa Bliss. On April 28, Blanchard fought and lost to Nia Jax. On June 9, it was her third fight losing to Carmella.

The following year she returned, exactly on July 13, 2017, as part of the Mae Young Classic, being eliminated from the tournament in the first round by Kairi Sane. She then appeared in a dark match on July 14, 2017 in a 6-woman team match with Jazzy Gabert & Kay Lee Ray against Santana Garrett, Marti Belle & Sarah Logan.

Join to Fight News! The best information on Wrestling, AEW and WWE in Spanish

Thanks for over a million and a half readers per month

The best way to enjoy our content is by following our source in Google News, to be aware of the latest updates, results, analysis and rumors of the National and International Free Struggle.

Share with us on our social networks Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We try to answer all messages. Enjoy the best videos on our YouTube channel, with more than 40 thousand subscribers.