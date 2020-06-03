Tensions between Washington and Beijing continue. The Government of the United States has issued this Wednesday an order by which will ban the arrival of Chinese-based airline flights from June 16, as a measure of reciprocity after Beijing blocked the entry of US airlines into the country.

The order will take effect on June 16, although the President of the United States, Donald trumpYou can modify said regulations earlier if you wish, the Department of Transportation explained in a statement.

Relations between the two powers have deteriorated in recent years. The measure is the last in the framework of a escalation of tensions between the United States and China, which has included trade disputes and the coronavirus crisis.

A measure that comes amid the massive demonstrations and radical protests that have occurred in large American cities, before which Trump has threatened to deploy the Army.

Trump responds to Beijing

Beijing has prevented US companies from expanding their service in the countryWhile four of its airlines have maintained flights to and from the United States. US airlines had asked to resume service on June 1, but did not get a “green light” from the Chinese government.

The decision would have the objective of penalize China for the breach of an existing agreement on flights between the two largest economies in the world.

In late May, the US Department of Transportation assured that China had broken a bilateral agreement that allowed airline service between the two countries by not responding to requests for Delta Air Lines and United Airlines Holdings. In addition, he accused China of unfairly blocking attempts by airlines to resume service in that country, according to Bloomberg.