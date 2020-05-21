After many voices joined the petition, it was finally confirmed that the film’s famous “Syder Cut” will be released. Justice League and among the celebrities who came together to ask Warner Bros to make it possible are Jason Momoa, Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck and Ray Fisher, in addition to a large number of people who showed their support through social networks, but apparently the fans still have certain doubts, because they want to know if Superman’s mustache will appear in the Syder Cut.

Director Zack Snyder was the one who held the reins of the DC Extended Universe, This despite the divided reception of the public, but the death of his daughter forced him to stop the production of Justice League, which was about to end and Warner took the opportunity to look for Joss Whedon to redo this movie almost from scratch, which annoyed Snyder himself by arguing that they didn’t respect his work.

One of the things that caught the attention of the version that came to the big screen was the face of Henry Cavill, who was somewhat strange because they had to remove his mustache through the CGI and after the announcement of the unpublished version would come To the HBO Max platform, fans are afraid of Superman’s mustache in the Syder Cut and his appearance.

If they give us Henry Cavill with the mustache I’ll take back every bad thing I’ve said about this movie https://t.co/EmSoe7T5yT – Ethan Middleton (@_ethanmiddleton) May 20, 2020

Through social media, many people began to talk about Henry Cavill’s famous mustache, many of them jokingly and others somewhat concerned if this mustache will reappear, almost ending the role of Superman.

Finally Henry Cavill’s mustache will be given justice 😂 #SnyderCut – Simon. (@simonmaderazo) May 20, 2020

The Zack Snyder’s Justice League It will finally hit the HBO Max platform by 2021, but it is unknown if Snyder will ever be part of the DCEU again or just introduce this version of the DC crossover.