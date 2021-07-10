Will ‘Stranger Things’ have season 5? David Harbor Responds

If no more unforeseen events arise, Stranger Things season four will see the light during the current semester. Filming resumed after the ravages caused by the pandemic, however Netflix has not yet revealed the release date. Interestingly, although it’s still too early to think about it the fandom of the series is already wondering if there will be a fifth season. When in doubt, one of the main actors spoke about it.

We talk about David harbor, who plays the charismatic Jim Hopper on Stranger Things. Unless you live in a cave, you know that the actor has the spotlight on lately. But not because of his participation in the Netflix series, but because of his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Yes, Harbor brings Red Guardian to life in Black Widow, a movie that you can now enjoy in theaters or through Disney Plus.

In an interview with ET Canada, Harbor spoke more than the account about a hypothetical fifth season of Stranger Things. It is clear that he was not allowed to comment on the subject, but it was too late when he tried to qualify his words. “I’m not supposed to say there will be a fifth season, and I shouldn’t know anything about it either,” he said. However, it was the second part of his statement that cleared up any doubts:

“If you were on set with someone doing a series that could possibly have a fifth season, I’m sure those people, if you were close to them like I am with the Duffer brothers, they would probably know things that they could move on to a next one. season”.

It is no secret to anyone that David Harbor is one of the closest people to Matt and Ross Duffer, showrunners of Stranger Things. Therefore, you probably have key information that is not available to other members of the cast. Now, no one should be surprised if we finally see a fifth season of Stranger Things. After all, we are talking about Netflix’s goose that lays golden eggs.

Of course, we better take his words in stride. The reality is that we don’t even know exactly what will happen in the fourth season of Stranger Things. According to Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), we will see a more terrifying story and, above all, adult. The reason? The protagonists have grown and their characters have too.

The cast of Stranger Things, season 4, is made up of Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), David Harbor (Hopper), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers ), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler). Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Joe Chrest (Ted Wheeler), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair) and Maya Hawke (Robin).

