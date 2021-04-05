will stop manufacturing mobile phones definitively

LG Electronics announced this morning the closure of its mobile business unit, a decision approved by the company’s Board of Directors and that has already been rumored for weeks.

LG makes “the strategic decision” to exit the mobile telephony sector “After several years of losses” in this business. This movement, they affirm, will allow them “to dedicate more resources to other growth areas”, such as vehicle components, connected devices, smart home, robotics, artificial intelligence and B2B solutions and services.

Following this decision, LG will not launch new smartphone models on the market, but brand phones already produced “will continue to be available for purchase and with all the current functionalities of Applications intact third parties, “says the company in its statement.

Likewise, they assure that they will continue to “give support to the users of products mobiles, paying the usual after-sales customer service and respecting the current policy of software and operating system updates ”.

Furthermore, they indicate, “The guarantee stipulated for users will be maintained at all times” and will continue to provide “accessories and service parts for existing models” of its mobile phones.

LG stresses that “it will work closely with suppliers and partners to ensure maximum transparency in the dissolution of the mobile business.”

However, the Korean firm will continue to develop technologies related to the mobile sector, such as 6G, “To strengthen its competitiveness in other business areas.” “All technologies The main principles developed during LG’s two decades of operations in the mobile sector will be maintained and applied to current and future products ”, they highlight.

The effective date of the closing of the mobile business is scheduled for July 31.

