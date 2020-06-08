The US awaits the arrival of tropical storm Cristobal: it will spread over Mississippi, Louisiana and Florida. After causing severe flooding and razing scores of communities in southeastern Mexico, tropical storm Cristobal made its way Thursday to the southern United States, and is expected to make landfall in Louisiana in the coming hours.

Miami World / Infobae

After leaving the Mexican coast behind, the system strengthened again, and now registers maximum sustained winds of 85 kilometers per hour. As reported by the Miami-based National Hurricane Center (NHC), Cristobal is located 225 kilometers south southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River. And it is moving north, at 19 kilometers per hour.

“Turbonated with tropical storm force winds, they reached the mouth of the Mississippi River. Conditions are expected to continue to deteriorate, “the agency warned.

In the next few hours, the tropical storm will spread its tentacles over Mississippi, Louisiana, and Florida, causing severe flooding, storm surges, hangovers, and tornadoes. Due to the risk it represents, especially for coastal areas, the NHC has issued a series of alerts:

– Tropical storm warning: from the Intracoastal City community in Louisiana to the border of Walton and Okaloosa counties in Florida. The alert includes the towns located on the banks of the Pontchartraing and Maurepas lakes in Louisiana.

– Storm surge warning: Covers from the mouth of the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs, in that same state.

– Storm surge monitoring: for communities located east of Morgan City, Louisiana, to the mouth of the Mississippi.

The US meteorological agency explained that the storm surge warning is declared when severe floods that threaten the life of its population are expected in the affected areas, and a significant rise in sea level that could cause the water to move inland.

“This is a life-threatening situation,” the agency insisted. “People located in these areas must take the necessary measures to protect life and property due to increased water, and the potential for other dangerous conditions,” he added.

Path forecast

During this Sunday, Cristobal will move north, and sometime in the afternoon or evening, he is expected to gradually turn north northwest, to approach the mainland and make landfall in Louisiana.

“On the predicted trajectory, the center of Cristobal will move near the north coast of the Gulf of Mexico this Sunday, then advance inland through Louisiana between today afternoon and Monday morning, and head north through Arkansas and Missouri on Monday afternoon toward Tuesday, “NHC said.

Forecasters don’t expect the storm to gain more force before making landfall in the US, and once it enters Louisiana, it should begin to weaken.

Ground Hazards

In addition to severe flooding from heavy precipitation and storm surge, the tropical storm, the third of the Atlantic hurricane season after Arthur and Bertha, will cause tornadoes, hangovers, and hit warning areas with strong winds.

Cyclonic storm surge: The combination of tide and cyclonic conditions will cause the sea level to rise significantly, and the water to move towards the coast, reaching between 0.91 meters and 1.52 meters (3 to 5 feet) above ground level, in the areas located from the mouth of the Mississippi to the city of Ocean Springs, in that same state.

The towns settled between Morgan City, in Louisiana, and the mouth of the Mississippi River, will not be spared from these floods either. There the water could cover up to 1.20 meters above ground.

Finally, the NHC warned, from Ocean Springs to Marco Island in Florida, including Mobile Bay, Pensacola Bay and Tampa Bay, the sea could advance inland to 0.91 meters above sea level.

Wind: Cristobal is expected to hit the warning areas with tropical storm winds, this would be a maximum of 118 kilometers per hour. So far, however, the system has recorded maximum point gusts of 100 km / h, with maximum sustained winds of 85 km / h, and is not expected to increase in intensity. As they land, these bursts should even begin to weaken.

Rain: In its path, the system will leave significant rainfall. The most significant accumulations would occur between the east and the center of the Gulf Coast, towards the Lower Mississippi Valley, where between 4 and 8 inches could be registered, with local quantities of up to 12 inches.

Across the Mid-Mississippi Valley, accumulations will move between 2 and 4 inches, although at some points they may exceed 6 inches: “This rain may result in flash floods and stream flooding through the Lower al Mid-Mississippi Valley “The agency warned.

Tornadoes: NHC meteorologists do not rule out the possibility of tornadoes in eastern Louisiana, southern Mississippi, southern Alabama and northern Florida, which would occur during Sunday night.

Hangovers: the swells that Cristobal will cause could cause life-threatening hangovers and conditions of marine currents, so the population is urged to consult the updates of the local meteorological offices.