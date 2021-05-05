will sponsor New York Giants

Grayscale has become the first cryptocurrency company to sponsor an NFL team, the New York Giants. The organization hopes that their partnership with Grayscale will help them navigate the crypto ecosystem.

The New York Giants have a new member of the team starting Wednesday morning. The four-time NFL champions announced a partnership with digital currency asset management company Grayscale.

sports bitcoin

The company will serve as the team’s asset management partner for cryptocurrencies.

Additionally, Grayscale will become the title sponsor of the Giants Foundation golf outing and sponsor all home games.

According to reports, The move marks the first time a crypto company has partnered with an NFL team.

Grayscale reaches record

Grayscale seeks to achieve great things with the New York Giants association

The partnership comes during an explosion in the popularity of cryptocurrencies, as well as sports teams and athletes working with crypto.

For the Giants, not only are they partnering to help manage their assets, they also see value in learning about digital assets in general.

The organization hopes that Grayscale can help them navigate the growing world of cryptocurrencies and how the team can best incorporate it into their current plans.

An example of this is Grayscale’s plan to host annual voluntary educational seminars on digital assets for team staff. New York Giants CCO Pete Guelli said:

“Grayscale quickly emerged as a company that shares our passion for the New York market, but also has the institutional knowledge and partner network that we can access as cryptocurrencies continue to evolve.”

The digital asset manager is the largest in the world, with more than $ 46.65 billion in assets at the end of April. Grayscale also recently announced that they will convert their Bitcoin Trust (BTC) into an exchange-traded fund or ETF.

Read more

Grayscale

Interest in Crypto Growing by Professional Sports Players and Teams

Grayscale might have made the move as the first crypto partner within the NFL, but other leagues and players have recently linked to cryptocurrencies.

Just yesterday, the Oakland Athletics announced their plan to sell tickets on Dogecoin (DOGE). The second professional sports team in the United States after the Dallas Mavericks.

Meanwhile, players like Russell Okung paved the way for others to start receiving payments in cryptocurrency. After your wish to be paid in Bitcoin, others like Sean Culkin, have requested that their full salary be paid in BTC.

Even the No. 1 pick in this week’s NFL draft, Trevor Lawrence, has shown his support for cryptocurrencies. First, partnered with BlockFolio to take a share of their crypto signing bonus.

He went on to announce today the launch of an NFT collection to support local charities in Jacksonville, Florida.

Despite not being the first at the party, The New York Giants have set out to capitalize on the continued success of cryptocurrencies.

The post Grayscale is the first crypto sponsor of the NFL: will sponsor the New York Giants was first seen on BeInCrypto.