Will South Korea and North Korea host the Olympics together?

It is generally said that sport can unite a country. But in this case it seems that it can link two nations. South Korea and North Korea want to jointly organize the next Olympic Games in 2032. The governments of both countries expressed this to the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The cities of Seoul and Pyongyang, respective capitals of North and South Korea.

The peace treaty between North and South Korean definitely happened thanks to the first brave steps taken by Lee Eun-ju and Hong Un-jong at Rio 2016 #GymnasticsRules pic.twitter.com/56I8eBOGaJ – Chiara #gymnastalliance (@chiaragymfan) April 27, 2018

“The joint Seoul-Pyongyang candidacy emphasizes the consolidation of peace that it symbolizes, as well as the combination of cutting-edge technologies and Korean culture,” said a letter sent by the South Korea Olympic Committee.

At the 2018 Winter Olympics, both delegations paraded together under a single flag in Pyeongchang. The athletes wanted to symbolize the peace and unity of their peoples, as outlined by the Yonhap News Agency from South Korea.

However, politically these two nations have almost two years without cordial relations and there are constantly threats from both sectors. This is a factor to take into account when organizing the event.

A few days ago North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the Sea of ​​Japan. This action was criticized by the South Korean authorities / Photo: JUNG YEON-JE via Getty Images.