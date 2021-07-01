Will softer tires change the order at the Austrian GP?

Lewis Hamilton made it clear after the last race that Mercedes he had to do something to find performance after seeing his title rival Max Verstappen “impossible” to catch up with.

The little margin between the two consecutive races in the Red Bull Ring It left little time for Mercedes to find answers, while the rest of the grid is also looking for ways to take a step between the two weekends.

Last year’s races in Austria proved that the same script is unlikely to be repeated, and one of the main differences between the two events is the tire selection offered by Pirelli.

Most of the teams opted for a single stop at the Styrian Grand Prix last Sunday thanks to Pirelli’s selection of C2 / C3 / C4 tires, right in the middle of their tire range. But this weekend the Italian manufacturer has opted for a softer step, C3 / C4 / C5, which means that the means of the previous race will now be the hard ones.

As a result, tire life will be shortened, and more strategy options are likely to open up, which is important to Mercedes.

“As you have seen, a single stop was possible with the two hardest compounds, but that maybe at the Austrian GP is a bigger challenge,” said Mercedes’ strategy director, James Vowles, in a video analyzing the past race.

“That will be a challenge, but also an opportunity. It means that the same conditions that we had only a week before will not be repeated. The different tires will already make things more complicated and give a chance.”

“Our team is very self-critical, and we need to make sure we have strong reporting and that every department goes back and forth with every millisecond they can find of what we could have done better the week before.”

Used Pirelli tires.

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

“So it is fair to say that the Austrian Grand Prix may not necessarily deliver the same results as a week earlier. There is enough difference, enough change to give us the opportunity. “

But that change does not solve the problems that led to Mercedes’ defeat in Styria. The team revealed after the race that it had tried a “crazy” steering with its car’s set-up, and wants to understand if that may have contributed to the inability to fight Red Bull.

“It could be more of a two-stop race,” said Mercedes’ director of track engineering, Andrew Shovlin, about the change in tires.

Also read:

“But in the end, we lacked a bit of pace in the race and we had a little worse degradation. So, whether it’s one stop on the harder compounds or two stops on the softer ones, the solution to those problems will be the same.

“We just have to make the car a little faster and a little more forgiving on the rear tires. That would only change if the weather is very different, but hopefully those are the areas we need to focus on.”

Alpine’s Fernando Alonso accepted that what the tire range will do for this race would be “a bit unknown”, especially with the reduced duration of free practice.

But he regretted the rule that determines that in the race you have to start with the Q2 tires, as he believes that this will force the teams in the mid-zone to go to Q3 on softs (C5 this weekend) and commit to a strategy of a stop that can be worse.

“I think it’s going to be a challenge to get it right if you go out with the C5, maybe it’s more difficult,” Alonso said.

“I suppose fast cars will have the luxury of avoiding that tire and the middle of the grid won’t, so that’s the bad thing about the rules. They tried to come up with a rule that could benefit the show and it only benefited the big teams.”

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Ferrari is another team in the midfield battle that could be uncomfortable with the tires heading into this weekend. Carlos Sainz Y Charles Leclerc they were fast in the race last Sunday, where they both scored points.

But Sainz pointed out that the SF21 has tended to suffer more this year on the softer tires, which seems to forecast a more difficult weekend.

“For the moment, the harder the tires, the better for us, until we find the answers to what happened at Paul Ricard,” Sainz said after the race in Austria.

“But at least this time, we didn’t have any problems with the tires and we managed to do the race the way we wanted. We have to find out a bit what happened in qualifying, because it is strange that we are stronger in the race than in qualifying. Normally it is not like that “.

But the driver who has the most to lose is Verstappen. He was untouchable the previous Sunday in Austria, taking a 17-second lead ahead of Hamilton before Mercedes made a second stop for the fastest lap. Repeating that feat will require some effort.

“Of course people will analyze everything now after the race, so I think next weekend it will be a bit more even, obviously,” said the Dutchman.

“They will understand better what happened, and we will use softer compounds, so it will be interesting to see how to manage that.”

“And we have to wait and see what will happen to the weather as well. We clearly had a good car at the Styrian weekend, and I hope we continue like this at the Austrian GP.”

Gallery: Thursday’s photos of the Austrian F1 Grand Prix

Click on the arrows to scroll through the images

Nikita Mazepin, Haas F1

1/34

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Otmar Szafnauer, Aston Martin F1 Team Principal and CEO

2/34

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Otmar Szafnauer, Aston Martin F1 Team Principal and CEO

3/34

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

4/34

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

5/34

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

6/34

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

7/34

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin

8/34

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin

9/34

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin

10/34

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin

11/34

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin

12/34

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing

13/34

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

14/34

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

15/34

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

16/34

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

17/34

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

18/34

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

19/34

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

20/34

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Alpine F1

21/34

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Alpine F1

22/34

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Williams

23/34

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Williams

24/34

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Williams

25/34

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Williams

26/34

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Guanyu Zhou, piloto de pruebas de Alpine F1

27/34

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Guanyu Zhou, Alpine F1 test driver with Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

28/34

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

29/34

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin with his new helmet

30/34

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin with his new helmet

31/34

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

32/34

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

33/34

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

34/34

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images