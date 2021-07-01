Will softer tires change the order at the Austrian GP?

Lewis Hamilton made it clear after the last race that Mercedes he had to do something to find performance after seeing his title rival Max Verstappen “impossible” to catch up with.
The little margin between the two consecutive races in the Red Bull Ring It left little time for Mercedes to find answers, while the rest of the grid is also looking for ways to take a step between the two weekends.
Last year’s races in Austria proved that the same script is unlikely to be repeated, and one of the main differences between the two events is the tire selection offered by Pirelli.
Most of the teams opted for a single stop at the Styrian Grand Prix last Sunday thanks to Pirelli’s selection of C2 / C3 / C4 tires, right in the middle of their tire range. But this weekend the Italian manufacturer has opted for a softer step, C3 / C4 / C5, which means that the means of the previous race will now be the hard ones.
As a result, tire life will be shortened, and more strategy options are likely to open up, which is important to Mercedes.
“As you have seen, a single stop was possible with the two hardest compounds, but that maybe at the Austrian GP is a bigger challenge,” said Mercedes’ strategy director, James Vowles, in a video analyzing the past race.
“That will be a challenge, but also an opportunity. It means that the same conditions that we had only a week before will not be repeated. The different tires will already make things more complicated and give a chance.”
“Our team is very self-critical, and we need to make sure we have strong reporting and that every department goes back and forth with every millisecond they can find of what we could have done better the week before.”
Used Pirelli tires.
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
“So it is fair to say that the Austrian Grand Prix may not necessarily deliver the same results as a week earlier. There is enough difference, enough change to give us the opportunity. “
But that change does not solve the problems that led to Mercedes’ defeat in Styria. The team revealed after the race that it had tried a “crazy” steering with its car’s set-up, and wants to understand if that may have contributed to the inability to fight Red Bull.
“It could be more of a two-stop race,” said Mercedes’ director of track engineering, Andrew Shovlin, about the change in tires.
Also read:
“But in the end, we lacked a bit of pace in the race and we had a little worse degradation. So, whether it’s one stop on the harder compounds or two stops on the softer ones, the solution to those problems will be the same.
“We just have to make the car a little faster and a little more forgiving on the rear tires. That would only change if the weather is very different, but hopefully those are the areas we need to focus on.”
Alpine’s Fernando Alonso accepted that what the tire range will do for this race would be “a bit unknown”, especially with the reduced duration of free practice.
But he regretted the rule that determines that in the race you have to start with the Q2 tires, as he believes that this will force the teams in the mid-zone to go to Q3 on softs (C5 this weekend) and commit to a strategy of a stop that can be worse.
“I think it’s going to be a challenge to get it right if you go out with the C5, maybe it’s more difficult,” Alonso said.
“I suppose fast cars will have the luxury of avoiding that tire and the middle of the grid won’t, so that’s the bad thing about the rules. They tried to come up with a rule that could benefit the show and it only benefited the big teams.”
Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Ferrari is another team in the midfield battle that could be uncomfortable with the tires heading into this weekend. Carlos Sainz Y Charles Leclerc they were fast in the race last Sunday, where they both scored points.
But Sainz pointed out that the SF21 has tended to suffer more this year on the softer tires, which seems to forecast a more difficult weekend.
“For the moment, the harder the tires, the better for us, until we find the answers to what happened at Paul Ricard,” Sainz said after the race in Austria.
“But at least this time, we didn’t have any problems with the tires and we managed to do the race the way we wanted. We have to find out a bit what happened in qualifying, because it is strange that we are stronger in the race than in qualifying. Normally it is not like that “.
But the driver who has the most to lose is Verstappen. He was untouchable the previous Sunday in Austria, taking a 17-second lead ahead of Hamilton before Mercedes made a second stop for the fastest lap. Repeating that feat will require some effort.
“Of course people will analyze everything now after the race, so I think next weekend it will be a bit more even, obviously,” said the Dutchman.
“They will understand better what happened, and we will use softer compounds, so it will be interesting to see how to manage that.”
“And we have to wait and see what will happen to the weather as well. We clearly had a good car at the Styrian weekend, and I hope we continue like this at the Austrian GP.”
Gallery: Thursday’s photos of the Austrian F1 Grand Prix
Click on the arrows to scroll through the images
Nikita Mazepin, Haas F1
1/34
Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Otmar Szafnauer, Aston Martin F1 Team Principal and CEO
2/34
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Otmar Szafnauer, Aston Martin F1 Team Principal and CEO
3/34
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri
4/34
Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri
5/34
Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri
6/34
Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri
7/34
Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin
8/34
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin
9/34
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin
10/34
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin
11/34
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin
12/34
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing
13/34
Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren
14/34
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren
15/34
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren
16/34
Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren
17/34
Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren
18/34
Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren
19/34
Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren
20/34
Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Alpine F1
21/34
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Alpine F1
22/34
Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Williams
23/34
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Williams
24/34
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Williams
25/34
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Williams
26/34
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Guanyu Zhou, piloto de pruebas de Alpine F1
27/34
Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Guanyu Zhou, Alpine F1 test driver with Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren
28/34
Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
29/34
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin with his new helmet
30/34
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin with his new helmet
31/34
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
32/34
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
33/34
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
34/34
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images