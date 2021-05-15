Will Smith’s son to open a restaurant where the homeless can eat for free



Will Smith.

Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Jaden Smith, son of the American actor Will Smith, continues its fight against homelessness and will help provide free, healthy meals to those most in need.

As disclosed Variety, Jaden is planning to open a new restaurant called ‘I Love You’, inspired by the initiative launched two years ago to distribute vegan and totally free dishes to the homeless in the Skid Row area of ​​Los Angeles.

“It’s for the homeless to get free foodBut if you are not a homeless person, not only do you have to pay, but you have to pay more than the food is worth to be able to pay for the person behind you, ”the 22-year-old said to the media.

That means that anyone can eat at the restaurant, however, if a client is not homeless they will have to pay according to your purchasing power.

Jaden has been working to feed underprivileged communities for a few years now and when he decided to boost his business he mentioned at the time that the project tries to give people what they deserve.

It is not known when the new restaurant will open or where exactly it will be located, but considering Smith’s latest initiatives, it is clear that he will keep his word.

This is not Smith’s first act to make a positive change in the world. Together with his father, they founded “Just Water”, a 100% environmentally friendly bottled water company.