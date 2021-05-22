Will Smith’s condition to return to DC Comics

Share

Actor Will Smith played Deadshot in Suicide Squad, the 2016 DC Comics film directed by David Ayer.

In 2021 they will release a new film by Suicide Squad directed by James Gunn and will feature some characters from the 2016 installment, such as Harley quinn (Margot Robbie), Amanda waller (Viola Davis) and Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman). But Will Smith will not return. That does not mean that Warner Bros I don’t want to have him again. Since they have several projects where it could fit. But the actor has a great condition for that to happen.

Will Smith he wants his son to be signed Jaden Smith for the movies of Dc comics in some important role. The young actor was linked to the character of Static Shock several years ago, but it is a project that never got under way. So now he hasn’t acted for a while, since the last time we saw him was in A whole life in a year (2020), a movie that was shot in 2017.

So it seems that Will Smith wants to once again take charge of his son’s film career, as he already did with films like Looking for happiness (2006), The karate kid (2010) or After earth (2013). As he is still a very influential person in Hollywood, he will probably succeed.

While the actor has some very interesting pending premieres.

Will Smith will premiere King richard, where he will play the father of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams. He will also play a famous Harlem mobster in the 70s and 80s in The Council. Without forgetting that you want to do the fourth installment of Bad boys and also signed for the sequel to Bright, although it is a project that does not seem to be going to come true.

Would you like Will Smith to repeat in a DC Comics movie like Deadshot? Leave us your comments below.

