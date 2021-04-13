Will Smith withdraws Georgia production by law restricting access to voting – Tomatazos

Beyond entertainment, the cinema has functioned as a means of remembering historical social events that, although they cannot be changed, remembering allows something to be done about it so as not to make the same mistakes. This was recently talked about by Bong Joon-ho (Parasites – 100%) when he referred to what is happening today with the hatred of Asian-Americans, ensuring that it is the ideal time for the filmmakers to do something about it.

One of the topics that has been most discussed in Hollywood has been that of slavery suffered by black people years ago which, although it no longer exists as such, continues to echo the hate crimes and racism that they live until today in day. Will Smith, one of the most beloved actors by the public has been preparing a new film that talks about the subject and runs under the direction of Antoine Fuqua (Training Day – 72%).

The ribbon is named Emancipation, and in a couple of months it would begin its production in the State of Georgia, a place where hundreds of films have been made for years. However, although his set date to begin filming was June 21, 2021, the protagonist and the director made the decision to cancel the work to move production to another state; maybe Louisiana, which will generate an extra expense of about $ 15 million.

Smith and Fuqua released a joint statement in which they explained the reasons why they made such a decision, and this is because the governor of that state, Brian kemp, signed a law imposing restrictive measures for voters on March 25. This law prohibits the distribution of food and water in the voting lines, in addition to limiting the number of ballot boxes. Below, you can read the statement from Will Smith Y Antoine fuqua (via IndieWire).

At this moment, the Nation is embracing its history and is trying to eliminate the vestiges of institutional racism to achieve true racial justice. We cannot conscientiously provide financial support to a government that enacts regressive voting laws designed to restrict voter access. Georgia’s new voting laws recall the bars to voting that were passed at the end of Reconstruction to prevent many Americans from voting. Unfortunately, we feel compelled to relocate our film production work from Georgia to another state.

It is worth mentioning that this law has already generated a lot of conversation for a couple of weeks; those who defend it assure that this will help make the elections safer as well as that it will allow to expand access to the vote. But there have been more who have spoken out against it, as was the case of Mark Hamill and James Mangold who called for a boycott of the state by ceasing to produce films there.

On the other hand, Emancipation It is a film that will be based on a true story inspired by a famous photograph of a slave published in 1863. Last year the filmmaker spoke with Deadline about his interest in this image, and assured that he found the impact that that photograph had very interesting. before what social networks mean today, insisting on the importance of not forgetting their historical past in order to seek a better future for all.

The film that was acquired by Apple for the amount of USD $ 120 million, will feature Peter (Will Smith), a slave fleeing a plantation in Louisiana after being whipped almost to death; the audience will accompany the protagonist on his journey north where he joins the Union Army.

