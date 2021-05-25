Will Smith will return to DC only if his son Jaden is offered a role – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

When DC and Warner announced a Suicide Squad sequel that would now be directed by James Gunn, one of the most surprising points was Will Smith’s absence from the project. Many believed that the nature of this situation happened in parallel with the negative reviews that the first film received and resulted in the little interest that the actor would have to continue. However, it was later revealed that the whole thing was just about a conflict of agendas.

In fact, during the early days of production, fans assumed that the inclusion of Idris Elba would serve as something of a replacement for Smith, but the reality is that his work on the film is for a totally different role. While Will Smith has never been totally reluctant to work with DC again, he has now revealed that there is a condition on his part for such a thing to happen.

According to various outlets, Will Smith revealed in a recent interview that DC and Warner should consider his son Jaden Smith for a major role in one of their multiple series, if they would like the idea of ​​seeing him return with the team. suicide. Young Jades has certainly had his chances to build an acting career in big screen projects, so he has the experience.

