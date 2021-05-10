Will Smith will get in shape in a YouTube special. Will said he loves his body but wants to feel better. Cool!

The ‘Bad Boys For Life’ actor – who recently revealed he’s in the worst shape of his life, aka fat – will document his transformation in a YouTube documentary. On Tuesday, the 52-year-old star announced on her Instagram:

“This is the body that took me throughout the pandemic and days without counting going through the cupboard,” he wrote in the post. “I love this body but I want to FEEL better. No more muffins at midnight… it’s over! I will put myself in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE !!!! “

Smith revealed that he is collaborating with YouTube for an original series that will premiere next year that will give viewers a glimpse into Will’s health and fitness journey.

The unscripted six-part docuseries, called Best Shape of My Life, will follow “Smith challenging himself to improve every aspect of his fitness, from his agility to the power of recovery and more, collaborating with guests including pro athletes, scientists and experts, and top YouTube creators ”according to the statement.

This announcement comes days after Will posted a photo of his figure, saying he was in the worst shape of his life… Oh, Come on! In a month Will returns all fit. He’s not that fat either. Just tummy … LOL!

So, Will Smith will get in shape on a YouTube special. Ok, but I want to see him doing things like in this video he posted… GO!

Share this news!