Will Smith Talks About His Weight Gain In Quarantine – The Chihuahua News – Intrelíneas

Will Smith You are not very happy with your new appearance, the reason? gained a few kilos due to quarantine, making it clear that he too is a mere mortal.

The charismatic actor of Hollywood he has one of the highest approval ratings in his country (and ours) simply because he’s real and he’s not afraid to show himself for what he is.

In fact, on several occasions the actor has been vulnerable, angry and has even shared his sadness with his followers.

Will Smith shows without filters the weight he has gained since the pandemic began

And this time has not been the exception. Last Sunday, without a hint of pretense, the actor showed his body as it looks now, proving, once again, that no one is better for self-criticism like him:

I’m going to be very honest with all of you: I’m in the worst shape of my life, ‘the actor wrote next to an image where he appears with an open sweatshirt that reveals his sagging chest and bulging stomach.

It goes without saying that this gesture, of course, was applauded and taken with great humor among his followers.

‘Will hopefully everyone will show that celebrities are not very different from the rest of us, good for you’, ‘It’s good to know that I’m not the only one who has gained weight during this difficult year’, ‘Bravo Will, it’s fabulous that you are so transparent ‘,’ I am glad to know that this stage is not only mine ‘,’ Now I feel calmer ‘, they told him.

Source: Excelsior