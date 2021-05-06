Will Smith Shares Rare Photo With His Twin Siblings for Their Birthday

Double the birthday fun!

Will Smith took to Instagram on May 5 to give a sweet birthday shoutout to his younger twin siblings, Ellen smith and Harry smith. In the rare family photo posted of himself posing with his siblings, the Bad Boys actor wrote, “Happy Birthday, Jokas!”

He captioned the post, “My little brother and sister are 50 today! Damn.”

Younger brother Harry took to his Instagram as well to thank his brother Will for surprising him while out on a yacht in Dubai. He captioned the post, “A little surprise 50th Bday boating !!! Thanks @willsmith for this wonderful outing and for always being there when I needed you most.”

“I am so blessed to have reach this milestone,” he continued. “I’m super excited about the second half of my life being full of love, light, family, and fun. I want all of you to join me in celebrating this year. I’m committed to expressing my appreciation for the blessed existence I’m living and will be saying ‘YES’ to adventure and enchantment !!! Let me know where y’all at and I’m coming. “