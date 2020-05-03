If something has brought us to quarantine, it is to see again the iconic series actors marked our lives. We already had a chance to see the intimate reunion of The babysitter and the talk between Michael Scott and Jim Halpert from The OfficeBut that was not enough for us. Now –and to stick hard in nostalgia–, Will Smith gathered the cast of The Prince of rap and yes, we are doing the Carlton dance of emotion.

It turns out that the actor who starred in this great series in the 90s He put together a Snapchat program called Will From Home, where he basically tells some of the adventures he’s going through during this quarantine.. And the truth is that it is not bad, because these days he has released some quite entertaining chapters with his children, Jaden and Willow Smith, and stars like Johnny Knoxville, Guy Feri and Tyra banks.

So to finish off this season of this program in social isolation and have a great time, Will Smith decided to bring back the original cast of The Prince of Rap, the first time they have met in over 20 years since the premiere of the last episode of this great series in 1996. So we recommend that you have your handkerchiefs ready because you may get a tear.

In this chapter we’ll see smith talking with Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton Banks), Tatyana Ali (Ashley Banks), Karyn Parsons (Hilary Banks), Janet Hubert (Vivian Banks), Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey Butler) and DJ Jazzy Jeff (Jazz) about the great moments of the series and the memories they have of this, they will also take advantage of pay tribute to James Avery, who played Uncle Philip Banks and died in late 2013.

If you want to see the complete Will Smith special with each and every one of the characters from The Prince of Rap, We tell you that it will be broadcast in two parts on the YouTube channel of Snapchat starting today, Wednesday, April 29 and ending on April 30 with the last episode.

But while it’s available then check the advance so that they are preparing because it will surely bring you great memories:

