Will Smith pauses recording due to electoral restrictions – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas



Will Smith and director Antoine Fuqua pulled production of their drama about a runaway slave from Georgia ‘Emancipation’ by the recently passed state electoral law that restricts access to vote.

The film is the largest and most prominent Hollywood production to leave the state since the Republican-controlled state legislature passed the law that introduced stricter voter identification requirements for filing absentee votes, limited the number of polling boxes, and gave the State Board of Elections new powers to intervene in county election offices and remove and replace local election authorities. Opponents of the law say it is designed to impact minority voting.

In a joint statement, Smith and Fuqua who are producers of the project They said they felt committed to withdrawing production from Georgia.

We cannot provide financial support with a clear conscience to a government that passes regressive electoral laws that are designed to restrict voter access, ”said Smith and Fuqua. Georgia’s new electoral laws recall the electoral impediments that were passed at the end of Reconstruction to prevent many Americans from voting. “

‘Emancipation’ was to begin filming in June. Apple Studios acquired the film last year in a deal that reportedly fetched $ 130 million. Based on a true story, the film stars Smith as a slave who escapes from a Louisiana plantation and joins the Union Army.

Hollywood’s response to Georgia’s law has been closely watched because the state is a major center for film production and boasts generous tax incentives.

Some filmmakers have said they will boycott the law, including the director of ‘Ford v. Ferrari ‘(‘ Against the impossible ‘) James Mangold. But the older studios have been mostly quiet. In 2019, a Georgia anti-abortion law (which was eventually declared unconstitutional) led to studios threatening to stop producing in the state.

Source: Excelsior