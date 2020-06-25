Will Smith And his wife Jada Pinkett they boast an exemplary family with their two children in common, Jaden, 22, an actor and rapper and Willow, 20, singer and actress; in addition to Trey smith, the actor’s eldest son, fruit of his previous marriage to Sheree Zampino.

However, on several occasions the interpreter, 51, has spoken of the ups and downs that have happened in their relationship as father and son. « Things have not always been this way between Trey and me. We have struggled for years after my divorce from his mother. He felt betrayed and abandoned. It is an incredible blessing to recover and restore this precious relationship with my beautiful son, » said a Couple of years.

Now, Smith has talked about what it meant for him to become a father for the first time at age 24. « I brought him home, we put him in the crib and it felt like absolute terror. I thought, I’m totally responsible for this life. I couldn’t stop going to look at him and check that he was fine. I cried a lot, in fact now I’m crying », He confessed on the « Red Table Talk » program, which his current wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, hosts for « Facebook Watch. »

« I can’t do it. I’m not the type. I just knew I didn’t know anything, » he added visibly excited. « I was surprised at how fragile parenting is. I thought about the lessons that had been instilled in me and I thought there was no way I was going to do it, that I’m not that good, » he recalled. Smith also commented on the sadness of divorcing his first wife in 1995: « Divorce was the biggest failure for me. »