Will Smith has a lot of problems with his new movie

When everything was ready to start shooting, many problems have arisen with the new Will Smith movie.

Making a movie is not easy, since there can be many inconveniences before you even start shooting. This can also happen to big stars like Will Smith that he has not managed to start his new project.

During the Cannes Film Festival it was announced that the production company Westbrook Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith teamed up with Netter Films Y PalmStar Media to make the adaptation of The Alchemist, the classic novel of Paulo Coelho. When everything was ready to begin, they sent everyone home due to rights issues. This is revealed by a spokesperson:

“There was a gap in the normal execution of the transfer of production rights and, as a result, production entered a temporary shutdown. We look forward to getting back up and running with our amazing cast and crew as soon as the transfer of rights is complete, and we can get everyone back on set. “

Kevin Scott Frakes will write and make his directorial debut, plus Ryan kreston will also handle the story. In the cast they stand out Tom hollander (American Dad), Shohreh Aghdashloo (The Expanse), Sebastian de souza (Skins), Jordi Mollà (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan) and Ashraf barhom (Wrath of the Titans).

What is the story about?

Will Smith he has made an interesting novel about a man named Santiago who is Andalusian and decides to travel to Egypt to find a hidden treasure. But beyond the story, this book serves as an inspiration to all those who read it, even each reader reaches their own conclusion. The success of the Brazilian writer Paulo Coelho It goes without saying that it has sold more than 85 million copies worldwide.

we hope that Will Smith have no more problems and can make the movie of The Alchemist.