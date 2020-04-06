Will Smith could star in a horror movie | Instagram

The famous American director and screenwriter Jordan Peele is considering famous actor Will Smith for his next production which will be of the genre of terror, a genre that the director has played very well.

Jordan previously had worked up only in comedy, but for some time he began to dedicate himself to terror, which has had very good reviews.

Everything seems to indicate that he has already started working on his third film and most likely Will Smith is the protagonist of history.

It may interest you: rapper Will Smith pays tribute to the actor after moving theme

As horror genre movies are well known, it is hard to win any awards, but surprisingly the film Run Away directed by Jordan Peele has been one of the few to win one and be nominated on several occasions.

Flees it was everything a success and although U.S did not receive any awards, the review was quite good and managed to raise more than $ 250 million.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

That is why the director has become the favorites to make these kinds of movies and anyone wants to collaborate with him.

According to information from We Got This Covered, the filmmaker is quite interested in actor Will Smith.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

Peele is currently working on his new horror movie in the company of Monkeypaw Production and Universal.

Unfortunately for the moment It is not known what it will be about, However, sources close to the media assure that he is in talks with the protagonist of Soy Leyenda to make him its protagonist.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

At the moment still nothing is confirmed as they are still in talks to reach an agreement.

All the films where Will has participated have raised over seven billion dollars so if you participate in this movie it is sure to be a success.

You can also read: Will Smith asks not to compare I am Legend with coronavirus

Will Smith’s fortune currently has an estimated value of $ 260 million, which has won since the age of 20.

.