Will Smith’s participation in a song by Joyner Lucas has caused such an impact that it remained for hours among the most commented topics on Twitter

Will Smith this Friday took over Twitter by surprising young people with his rap in the “remix” of ‘Will’, the song with which Joyner Lucas I had paid tribute to him in early March.

Smith’s participation has caused such an impact that it remained for hours among most commented topics on Twitter, with reposts of the song, some of his quotes and photos of his career, which has included four albums as a rapper between 1998 and 2005.

The collaboration was born when singer-songwriter, poet, and music producer Lucas released his song ‘Will’ about how Smith had inspired and influenced and after the actor expressed that he was honored and humbly thanked him.

In the verse that Smith brought to the song he underlined how created your success in a “clean” way and took a walk through some of the most important moments in its history, giving “roses” to the people who had influenced his career.

Among them stand out Nelson Mandela, Muhammad Ali, Eddie Murphy and the late actor from his series ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel Air’ James Avery, who played the role of his uncle.

In addition to his collaborator Jazzy Jeff, his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith, his co-star in the ‘Bad Boys’ series Martin Lawrence and his sons Jaden and Willow Smith.

They must have forgotten that I really take care of myself. They must have forgotten who invented ‘Get Jiggy’. Before there were streaming sales. Long before iTunes and fans still had to buy CDs. I sold 60 records, was everywhere (…). I did it all no bad words, because I didn’t have to curse to keep it real ”, the artist rapped.

Smith, 51, regained his seat on the altar of current teen idols in 2017, when he began making specialized content for social networks.

The rest of his family joined his internet revolution by launching the “Red Table” section on Facebook.

Also, his third movie in the saga ‘Bad boys‘It was a box office hit earlier this year.

